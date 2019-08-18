Heritage Wealth Advisors Trimmed Utd Dominion Rlty Tr (UDR) Stake By $49.10 Million; Viking Global Investors LP Has Trimmed Progressive Ohio (PGR) Position

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased Utd Dominion Rlty Tr Inc (UDR) stake by 6.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 1,080 shares as Utd Dominion Rlty Tr Inc (UDR)’s stock rose 3.51%. The Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 16,211 shares with $736.95 million value, down from 17,291 last quarter. Utd Dominion Rlty Tr Inc now has $13.41B valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 1.59 million shares traded or 9.90% up from the average. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C TO 49C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – UDR 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C, EST. 47C; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.76 TO $1.80, EST. $1.93; 17/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $38; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY FFO PER SHARE $1.91 TO $1.95; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Net $81.8M; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY AFFO PER SHARE $1.76 TO $1.80; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY FFOA PER COMMON SHARE AND UNIT, DILUTED $0.47; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C TO 45C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q FFO 7c/Shr

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) stake by 68.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 2.35M shares as Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Viking Global Investors Lp holds 1.11M shares with $79.72 million value, down from 3.46M last quarter. Progressive Corp Ohio now has $45.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 1.89 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1,004 activity. KLINGBEIL JAMES D also bought $1,004 worth of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) on Wednesday, June 5.

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased Schwab Us Tips Etf (SCHP) stake by 2,023 shares to 411,877 valued at $22.65B in 2019Q1. It also upped Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 409 shares and now owns 3,994 shares. Versum Matls Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold UDR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 269.60 million shares or 2.06% more from 264.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Cap Rech & Mngmt reported 37,150 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 666,626 shares. 204,037 were accumulated by Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited. Laurion Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 39,145 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Inc holds 27,354 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 178,233 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.05% or 388,945 shares in its portfolio. Moody Bancorp Trust Division stated it has 0.01% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 57,367 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 0% or 31,286 shares. 6,887 were accumulated by Keybank Association Oh. 3,462 were reported by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.02% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Morgan Stanley reported 0.02% stake. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.13% or 7,024 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering UDR (NYSE:UDR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. UDR has $5200 highest and $39 lowest target. $46.40’s average target is -1.23% below currents $46.98 stock price. UDR had 7 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, August 13. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 25 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, August 13. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Goldman Sachs.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $742.50M for 15.25 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 4.99M shares stake. 43,837 are owned by Fincl Counselors. Voya Mngmt Ltd Company holds 3.91 million shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs Inc holds 0% or 519 shares in its portfolio. The Michigan-based Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Barclays Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 899,224 shares. Timessquare Cap Mgmt owns 3.57M shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) stated it has 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 215,505 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc owns 893,916 shares or 14.95% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And holds 586,764 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Us Bank De holds 0.02% or 109,509 shares in its portfolio. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Highland Lc, Tennessee-based fund reported 19,715 shares.

Viking Global Investors Lp increased Syneos Health Inc stake by 462,724 shares to 2.22M valued at $114.86 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) stake by 38,370 shares and now owns 1.18 million shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Progressive has $9600 highest and $59 lowest target. $85’s average target is 9.69% above currents $77.49 stock price. Progressive had 15 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Hold” rating and $73 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) earned “Hold” rating by Janney Capital on Thursday, June 20. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of PGR in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of PGR in report on Monday, July 1 with “Overweight” rating. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, May 17 with “Buy”. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Raymond James. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 1 report. B. Riley & Co maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Thursday, June 13 with “Buy” rating.