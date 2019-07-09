Heritage Wealth Advisors Trimmed Its Position in Williams Companies (WMB) as Market Valuation Rose; Eog Res (EOG) Shareholder Bank Of Nova Scotia Lifted Its Holding by $65.23 Million

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Williams Companies (WMB) by 39.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 29,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,368 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30B, down from 75,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Williams Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.74. About 4.83M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 554.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 686,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 810,486 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.15 million, up from 123,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $89.15. About 2.37 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 35.29% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WMB’s profit will be $278.70M for 31.24 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $608.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 70 shares to 93 shares, valued at $27.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) by 3,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $273,275 activity.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 89,934 shares to 88,747 shares, valued at $14.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 384,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,185 shares, and cut its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS).

