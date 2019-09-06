Heritage Wealth Advisors Trimmed Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Position By $9.44 Million; Rafferty Asset Management Has Lowered D R Horton (DHI) Holding By $605,693

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) stake by 4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 236 shares as Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 5,670 shares with $226.69M value, down from 5,906 last quarter. Comcast Corp New Cl A now has $210.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 22.08M shares traded or 23.88% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY PLC (“SKY”) BY COMCAST CORPORATION (“COMCAST”); 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – DEAL SYNERGIES WILL BE ACHIEVED THROUGH OPTIMISING COMCAST’S AND SKY’S COMPLEMENTARY OPS, WITH ONLY LIMITED IMPACT ON HEADCOUNT EXPECTED; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST WELCOMES SKY WITHDRAWAL OF FOX RECOMMENDATION: ROBERTS; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA1 RATING TO CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS’ PROPOSED NOTES ISSUANCE; 07/05/2018 – Comcast also plans to acquire 100% of Sky as part of an improved all-cash $60B bid. Together, a bid for all of Sky and Fox’s assets could be close to $100B, sources also said; 08/05/2018 – Comcast CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 4 Years

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased D R Horton Inc (DHI) stake by 18.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 14,773 shares as D R Horton Inc (DHI)’s stock rose 3.56%. The Rafferty Asset Management Llc holds 65,115 shares with $2.69M value, down from 79,888 last quarter. D R Horton Inc now has $18.30B valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $49.96. About 3.63M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 05/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST; 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) stake by 43,417 shares to 70,100 valued at $6.02M in 2019Q1. It also upped Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) stake by 48,504 shares and now owns 171,761 shares. Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) was raised too.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $457.74M for 9.99 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 183,805 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 12,543 shares. Raymond James & Associates holds 0.01% or 155,928 shares. Global Thematic Prtn Ltd Llc has 1.36% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Hodges Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.19% or 44,653 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Liability reported 48,479 shares stake. Fdx Advsr holds 0.04% or 26,226 shares in its portfolio. 119,325 were accumulated by Bank & Trust. Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 0.13% or 11,076 shares. World reported 7.16M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Amalgamated Bankshares reported 48,336 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 256,555 shares. Edgestream Prns Ltd Partnership stated it has 40,075 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Kelly Lawrence W Associate Ca holds 3.16% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 423,465 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering DR Horton (NYSE:DHI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. DR Horton has $5900 highest and $41 lowest target. $50.88’s average target is 1.84% above currents $49.96 stock price. DR Horton had 14 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. Susquehanna downgraded the shares of DHI in report on Wednesday, April 17 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Buckingham Research. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. BTIG Research maintained the shares of DHI in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Tuesday, April 9 with “Market Outperform”.

Among 9 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.89’s average target is 5.34% above currents $46.41 stock price. Comcast had 18 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight”. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $44 target in Friday, April 12 report. Raymond James maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Monday, April 29 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Friday, July 26. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $5100 target. Macquarie Research upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $5000 target in Tuesday, August 27 report. The rating was initiated by Macquarie Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight”.

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) stake by 5,000 shares to 13,201 valued at $50.56M in 2019Q1. It also upped Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) stake by 49 shares and now owns 247 shares. Dominion Res Inc Va New (NYSE:D) was raised too.