Heritage Wealth Advisors Raised Its Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by $349.28 Million as Shares Rose; Richard C Young & Company Has Cut Harris Del (HRS) Holding by $388,755; Stock Value Were Volatile

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 13.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 2,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 18,071 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 billion, up from 15,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.10 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 2,445 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 82,674 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20M, down from 85,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78M shares traded or 244.38% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 29/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris, Senators Push Back on FCC Proposal to Cut Phone and Broadband Service from Struggling Americans; 23/04/2018 – DJ Harris Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRS); 11/04/2018 – DoD: Pacom’s Harris Passes `Old Goat’ Award to Southcom’s Tidd; 06/03/2018 – APOLLO CO-FOUNDER JOSH HARRIS SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Press: Vikings to re-sign exclusive-rights free agent Anthony Harris; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Nets’ Joe Harris worried about ailing former coach Tyronn Lue; 23/03/2018 – ABC13 Houston: #BREAKING: Masked robbers lead police on chase after breaking into a Walmart in NW Harris Co. Officers looking; 02/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Raiders Sign WR/KR Dwayne Harris; 03/05/2018 – HARRIS: ADT STILL HAS GOOD FUNDAMENTALS; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Chu: Sens. Harris and Collins Introduce Senate Companion to HEART Act

Richard C Young & Company, which manages about $977.77 million and $523.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 8,772 shares to 183,681 shares, valued at $6.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 31,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,898 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.99 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Salley And Assocs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,547 shares. Moody Savings Bank Tru Division invested 0% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). 102,185 were reported by Eaton Vance Mngmt. 12,205 are held by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Liability reported 413 shares stake. Voloridge Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.23% or 47,344 shares. Colorado-based Cetera Advsr Llc has invested 0.01% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 2,140 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.15% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Estabrook Cap Management has 0% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 1,428 shares. 444,533 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma invested in 41,893 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 1,305 shares. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). First Allied Advisory Serv holds 0.08% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 14,063 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Markel has 0.24% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 85,370 shares. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Limited Company holds 3,600 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability holds 245,923 shares or 2.87% of its portfolio. Smithfield Tru stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.7% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Alta Capital Lc holds 2.71% or 275,601 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% or 6,028 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark owns 4,424 shares. North Star Asset Management stated it has 100,167 shares. Navellier invested in 0.51% or 19,710 shares. Shoker Inv Counsel holds 0.92% or 7,470 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Management has 0.34% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Farmers Merchants Invs invested in 1.12% or 100,328 shares. Weik Capital Mgmt stated it has 16,441 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51M and $608.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG) by 15,577 shares to 88,117 shares, valued at $9.66B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 24,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,278 shares, and cut its stake in Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH).