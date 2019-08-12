Heritage Wealth Advisors Raised Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $809.93 Million; Market Valuation Declined; As Synnex (SNX) Market Value Declined, Horrell Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $939,550

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 20.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 10,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 59,635 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82 billion, up from 49,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.69 million shares traded or 29.66% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS SECOND-LARGEST CRUDE UNIT; 07/03/2018 – EXXON’S CHAPMAN: EXPECT COMPANY TO MAKE MORE DIVESTMENTS; 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 09/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH TO BUY EXXONMOBIL’S AUGUSTA OIL REFINERY IN ITALY – CEO TELLS LES ECHOS; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL WINS EIGHT DEEPWATER BLOCKS IN LATEST BRAZIL BID ROU; 04/05/2018 – Taming Shale Is Just the Latest Exxon Challenge for Sara Ortwein; 05/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS AND LICENSING LLC ANNOUNCE DEAL WITH SINOCHEM HONGRUN PETROCHEMICAL TO LICENSE EXXONMOBIL’S FLEXICOKING TECHNOLOGY; 27/04/2018 – Pump the Permian: Exxon’s Quick-Fire Attempt to Stop the Drop; 16/04/2018 – China shale gas output to nearly double over 3 years – consultancy

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 9,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 28,000 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 37,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $84.85. About 210,161 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.61; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX SEES 2Q REV. $4.58B TO $4.78B, EST. $4.75B; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY REV $4.6 BLN VS $3.5 BLN; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Launches Exclusive IT Reseller Community Focused on Technology Convergence; 11/05/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.25B Vs NT$1.14B; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SNX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 209.9 MLN BAHT VS 148.6 MLN BAHT; 10/05/2018 – DATATEC – YEAR OVER YEAR DECLINE IN UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE AND HEPS RESULT OF SALE OF WESTCON AMERICAS TO SYNNEX WITH EFFECT FROM SEPT 1; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and Solutions; 25/05/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Advances to #169 on the Fortune 500 List of Largest Companies

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51M and $608.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 209 shares to 2,691 shares, valued at $294.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Interm Government Credit Bd (GVI) by 382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,554 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 37,149 shares. Seizert has invested 0.69% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hartford Fin Mngmt Incorporated reported 45,633 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.52% or 358,937 shares. East Coast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Woodstock owns 110,304 shares or 1.6% of their US portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Ci Invests has invested 0.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested in 45,257 shares. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0.07% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability owns 77,595 shares. Holt Capital Ltd Liability Dba Holt Capital Prtn Ltd Partnership owns 19,974 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Southeast Asset Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.66% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 223,700 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 10,372 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of owns 0.73% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 937,866 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold SNX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 39.63 million shares or 0.99% less from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 7,308 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd reported 9,579 shares. Opus Group Ltd invested in 0.2% or 7,957 shares. Profund Lc owns 4,199 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Tower Limited Liability (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 1,468 shares. Amp Limited stated it has 14,649 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Mngmt has invested 0.11% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Smith Graham And Co Invest LP has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Gargoyle Investment Advisor invested in 4,118 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). 112,556 are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Manchester Capital Management invested in 133 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 6,222 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 8,352 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Us Natl Bank De has 0% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 11,710 shares.