Heritage Wealth Advisors Lowered Suntrust Banks (STI) Position by $362.37 Million; As General Mills (GIS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Cut by $1.69 Million Its Stake

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 14.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 6,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 34,766 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06B, down from 40,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $61.09. About 1.00 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 06/03/2018 – Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 04/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 11; 29/05/2018 – BOK Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 5; 04/05/2018 – Blue Apron to Participate in the SunTrust Internet and Digital Media Conference; 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 15/04/2018 – WideOpenWest Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 19; 16/05/2018 – Extraction Oil at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY PLC SLEN.L – UPDATE ON DISPUTE WITH SUNTRUST OIL; 24/04/2018 – SunTrust Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust to Offer Free Identity Protection

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 30.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 33,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 74,775 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, down from 107,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 2.49 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $473.14 million for 17.51 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $630.39 million for 10.76 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.

