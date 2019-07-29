Heritage Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO); As Boeing Co Com (BA) Share Value Declined, Cullen Frost Bankers Lowered Holding by $3.20 Million

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 8,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 158,800 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.57M, down from 167,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $341.25. About 1.22 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – BOEING IS `ASSESSING THE SITUATION’ ON US-CHINA TRADE; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS DEAL WITH EMBRAER IS NOT SOMETHING THE COMPANY “MUST DO”; 31/05/2018 – BOEING STILL SEEKING TARGETED ACQUISITIONS: CEO; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES SAYS MOU WITH BOEING REMAINS IN PLACE; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FAA orders engine inspections after Southwest explosion; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 18/04/2018 – WestJet to ‘accelerate’ fan blade inspections following fatal Southwest accident; 02/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Boeing, Exits L3 Technologies; 11/04/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN REACTION ENGINES; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect Boeing engines

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 10.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 1,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,876 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $749.17 million, up from 12,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $56.81. About 3.33M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $608.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Index (SPY) by 188 shares to 14,355 shares, valued at $4.05 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Large (SCHX) by 8 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,661 shares, and cut its stake in Utd Dominion Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:UDR).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 65,025 were reported by Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc). Aviance Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 13,979 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 9.61 million shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Meyer Handelman holds 467,200 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation invested in 0.47% or 3.57 million shares. Altrinsic Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 28,040 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White Incorporated has 1.49% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 85,054 shares. Page Arthur B holds 0.4% or 8,910 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 0.92% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 3.25 million shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd has invested 0.36% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cidel Asset Inc invested 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Twin Management Incorporated has invested 1.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pinnacle Holdg Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M was made by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. $10.50M worth of stock was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. $3.49M worth of stock was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Iboxx Hi Yd Etf (HYG) by 17,445 shares to 21,375 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc Com (NYSE:EOG) by 14,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (NYSE:PRGO).