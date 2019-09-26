Heritage Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM); Argent Capital Management Stake in Flir Systems (FLIR) Has Trimmed by $4.74 Million as Stock Declined

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 5,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 27,677 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32 billion, up from 22,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $54. About 1.02M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE LTD – DECIDED NOT TO PROVIDE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO EITHER BGH – AUSTRALIANSUPER CONSORTIUM OR BROOKFIELD; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 20/03/2018 – Economy & Business: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline -sources – SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters); 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Get Calpers, TIAA Financing for GGP Deal; 17/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield lines up financing for planned $15-billion GGP deal; 02/04/2018 – VALUATION COULD BE 11 TIMES BROOKFIELD’S 2015 INVESTMENT; 22/05/2018 – CIT LEAD ARRANGER ON $107.5M FOR OAKLAND BROOKFIELD JV PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD’S GRAFTECH RAISES $525 MILLION IN BELOW-RANGE IPO

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Flir Systems Inc. (FLIR) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 87,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.21 million, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Flir Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $54.05. About 507,442 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 10/04/2018 – Brown Small Company Adds Alarm.com, Exits Flir; 18/04/2018 – FLIR Systems Completes Strategic Investment in DroneSense; 20/03/2018 – FLIR Launches Thermal Traffic Sensor for Vehicle-to-Everything Communication; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Net $39.2M; 25/04/2018 – FLIR Systems to pay $30 mln to settle U.S. allegations -State Dept; 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera; 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 12/04/2018 – Lorex Technology Launches Exclusive 2k HD MPX 8 Camera Security System Give-a-Way; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Rev $439.6M

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Fuel Svcs (NYSE:INT) by 27,155 shares to 126,105 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Onemain Holdings Inc. by 30,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,370 shares, and has risen its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment is 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 129 reduced holdings. only 51 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 115.23 million shares or 0.67% more from 114.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Capital Management Ltd Com (Wy) has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Mengis Cap Incorporated accumulated 74,639 shares. 1,600 are owned by Point72 Asset Management L P. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 1,812 shares or 0% of the stock. Amalgamated Comml Bank has invested 0.04% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Banque Pictet & Cie reported 21,735 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt invested in 67,182 shares. Whittier Co accumulated 110 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 4,000 shares stake. Schroder Mgmt Gru has 804,447 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability invested in 18,450 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Parkside Bancorp Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.05% or 6,900 shares in its portfolio. 75 were accumulated by Peoples Fincl Services. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.01% or 44,572 shares.

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $80.01 million for 22.90 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of FLIR Systems Tumbled Today – Motley Fool” on October 30, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There More To FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “FLIR Systems Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FLIR TrafiData solution for smart cities – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “FLIR Systems Completes Acquisition of Endeavor Robotics – Business Wire” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51M and $652.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Incorporated (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11,033 shares to 4,995 shares, valued at $920.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Short Maturity Bond Etf by 3,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,922 shares, and cut its stake in Garrett Motion Inc.

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brookfield Asset Management Announces Results of Conversion of its Series 40 Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Top Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brookfield to Acquire 62% of Oaktree Capital Management – GlobeNewswire” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Business Partners: The Risk Moves Up Another Notch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.