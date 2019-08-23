Heritage Wealth Advisors Increases Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM); Lenox Wealth Management Increases Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 151 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 5,415 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $548.13 million, up from 5,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $108.72. About 9.07 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/04/2018 – LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LTD LRE.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 690P FROM 650P; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Net Interest Income $54B-$55B; 27/03/2018 – FRANCE SAYS JOINT LEAD MANAGERS OF NEW OATEI BOND WILL BE BARCLAYS, BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, JP MORGAN, NATWEST MARKETS -AFT; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS CONCLUDES JPMORGAN PRESENTATION; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 25% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 21/03/2018 – JPM Chief Executive Dimon Pay Ratio Among the Highest of Big U.S. Banks; 09/05/2018 – Black Knight Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA; 02/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan developed its blockchain technology called Quorum two years ago for clearing and settling derivatives and cross-border payments; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Unit Looks to Control 51% of Joint-Venture Brokerage in China

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 8624.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 10,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 10,644 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $926,000, up from 122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $83.72. About 1.08 million shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 10/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share Repurchase Authorization; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 46 CENTS PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q EPS $1.01; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Investors; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Net $142.3M; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ CCR To C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Otlk Stbl; 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Rev $3.93B; 23/03/2018 – C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burns J W & Com Ny invested in 67,589 shares. Matthew 25 Mngmt Corp reported 175,000 shares stake. Brown Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Stonehearth Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,027 shares. Tcw Gru accumulated 1.72 million shares. Moreover, Ckw Grp has 0.44% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 23,750 shares. Schaller Investment Grp has invested 1.61% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Aspiriant Limited Company reported 0.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Strategic Glob Advsr Limited has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cacti Asset Mgmt Llc reported 16,260 shares. Oakworth Cap Incorporated accumulated 115,548 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D has invested 2.58% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Benjamin F Edwards And stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Essex Management Communications Ltd Co has 0.84% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Alta Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 39,565 shares.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51M and $608.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Ppln Lp (NYSE:PAA) by 35,251 shares to 47,042 shares, valued at $1.15B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 3,181 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,608 shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Ptnrs (NYSE:MMP).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,985 activity.

