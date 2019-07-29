Heritage Wealth Advisors Increased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake; Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund (NAZ) Has 1.11 Sentiment

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased Verizon Communications (VZ) stake by 11.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired 1,567 shares as Verizon Communications (VZ)’s stock rose 4.28%. The Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 15,279 shares with $903.45M value, up from 13,712 last quarter. Verizon Communications now has $235.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $57.04. About 4.55M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund (NAZ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.19, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 10 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 9 sold and decreased their stock positions in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. The investment professionals in our database now have: 1.02 million shares, down from 1.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 5 New Position: 5.

The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.28. About 29,985 shares traded or 83.10% up from the average. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) has risen 1.65% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $153.67 million. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 23.5 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund for 133,432 shares. Mariner Investment Group Llc owns 17,551 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Family Management Corp has 0.19% invested in the company for 35,059 shares. The New York-based Saba Capital Management L.P. has invested 0.12% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 67,462 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, July 8, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, February 22.

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased Energy Transfer Equity Lp (NYSE:ETE) stake by 46,229 shares to 76,252 valued at $1.17 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Capital One Financial Cp (NYSE:COF) stake by 88 shares and now owns 2,092 shares. Ishares Russell 2000 Value Etf (IWN) was reduced too.

