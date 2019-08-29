Heritage Wealth Advisors Increased Its Position in Pepsico (PEP) by $595.97 Million as Share Price Rose; Walmart (WMT) Shareholder Greenwood Capital Associates Has Lowered Stake

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 13.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 9,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 60,933 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94 million, down from 70,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $321.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $112.72. About 4.84M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 14/03/2018 – Digital Benchmarking Firm L2 Inc Releases its 1st Ever Grocery Ranking Highlighting Amazon, Walmart, and H-E-B as Industry Lead; 12/04/2018 – Walmart To Spend $200 Million On Store Construction, Remodeling And Technology In Florida — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – ModCloth’s former CEO Matt Kaness has left Walmart just a year after the acquisition; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Will Promote Walmart, Sam’s Club Locations to Existing Customer Base; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Walmart In Talks To Buy Online Pharmacy PillPack: Report — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – TSYS REPORTS PACT WITH WALMART TO IMPLEMENT NEW PAYMENT; 10/04/2018 – Walmart To Offer Online Grocery Delivery To 40% Of U.S. Homes With Postmates — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – Major Walmart supplier considers shifting away from China sourcing; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fourteen Classes of JPMCC 2014-C20

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (PEP) by 13.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 4,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 39,985 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90B, up from 35,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Pepsico Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $135.19. About 3.97 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51M and $608.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 100 shares to 32,475 shares, valued at $1.62 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Utd Dominion Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 1,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,211 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Interm Government Credit Bd (GVI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $389.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communicatio (NYSE:VZ) by 8,134 shares to 81,165 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ssga Active Etf by 80,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Co (NYSE:LOW).