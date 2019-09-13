Heritage Wealth Advisors Holds Stake in Procter & Gamble (PG); Sio Capital Management Stake in Globus Medical (GMED) Cut by $4.20 Million

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 60.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 2,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 6,872 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $753.49M, up from 4,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 1.70M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Globus Medical Inc (GMED) by 49.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.26% . The institutional investor held 102,827 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35 million, down from 202,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Globus Medical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $51.87. About 59,375 shares traded. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has declined 9.28% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC – SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES IN RATE OF IMPLANT SUBSIDENCE WERE OBSERVED IN BOTH GROUPS; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical 1Q EPS 39c; 21/05/2018 – GLOBUS SPIRITS LTD GLOS.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 4.24 BLN RUPEES VS 2.81 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC – RADIOGRAPHIC EVIDENCE CONFIRMED SOLID FUSION WAS ACHIEVED IN 100% OF LEVELS TREATED IN BOTH GROUPS; 06/04/2018 – DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES LTD DATC.NS SAYS UNIT DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES CORP HAS ACQUIRED 75% STAKE IN RJ GLOBUS SOLUTIONS INC; 30/05/2018 – Globus Medical Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 12/03/2018 – globus medical, inc. | alvue balloon dilation system | K171939 | 03/07/2018 |; 28/05/2018 – globus medical inc. | patriot colonial spacer, sustain spacer | K173722 | 05/23/2018 |; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL – AT TWO-YEARS POST-OPERATIVE, PATIENTS IN BOTH EXPANDABLE AND STATIC SPACER GROUPS REPORTED SIMILAR IMPROVEMENTS IN BACK PAIN SCORES; 06/03/2018 Fovia combines XStream® HDVR® with Robotic Guidance and Navigation to Optimize Patient Care

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold GMED shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 63.86 million shares or 1.52% more from 62.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Advsr holds 0.02% or 9,781 shares. Comm Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 7,085 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 722,661 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Ltd reported 0% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Van Berkom reported 1.82% stake. New York-based Tower Rech Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 26,304 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). American Group Inc invested in 196,675 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ls Investment Limited reported 0.01% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Marathon Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 767,432 shares stake. Knott David M holds 0.03% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) or 1,900 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $414.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 78,500 shares to 135,300 shares, valued at $13.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 17,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH).

Analysts await Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. GMED’s profit will be $42.60M for 30.16 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Globus Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Finance Advisory accumulated 13,647 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Appleton Ptnrs Ma stated it has 1.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt holds 0.17% or 3,194 shares. Sky Invest Group Inc Ltd has 70,866 shares. 4,577 were accumulated by New Vernon Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Us Fincl Bank De reported 1.54% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Alps Advsrs invested 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Natl Bank Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Northstar Grp stated it has 15,682 shares. Gw Henssler & Assocs Ltd accumulated 164,311 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Lc holds 126,418 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. Blue Fincl Inc invested in 0.82% or 14,554 shares. Tdam Usa reported 198,593 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Coastline Trust Co has 0.89% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Schulhoff & Inc has 267,362 shares for 15.12% of their portfolio.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $652.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A T & T Inc New (NYSE:T) by 132 shares to 5,115 shares, valued at $171.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westrock Co by 9 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 558 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).