Heritage Wealth Advisors Holds Holding in Exelon (EXC); As Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Stock Rose, Dorsal Capital Management Has Increased by $42.18 Million Its Position

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Exelon Corporation (EXC) by 433% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 866 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 1,066 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.44M, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Exelon Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 5.47M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT PEACH BOTTOM 3 TO 86% FROM 60%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – EXELON IS ‘STRONGLY COMMITTED TO FUTURE OF NUCLEAR ENERGY’; 23/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on Passage of New Jersey Zero Emissions Certificate Program; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION ALSO REACHES PACT WITH ENGIE TO BUY TERMINAL; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S LASALLE 1 REACTOR CUT TO 24% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 24/05/2018 – Exelon says 3 U.S. nuclear plants did not clear PJM capacity auction; 02/05/2018 – EXELON REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Clear That New, Large-Scale Nuclear Plants Aren’t Viable in Today’s U.S. Competitive Markets; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Names Joseph Nigro as Chief Financial Officer; 29/03/2018 – Exelon to Close Massachusetts Power Plant Absent Market Changes

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 7400% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 740,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.25M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $77.12. About 305,340 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP holds 150,999 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 7,033 shares stake. Primecap Mngmt Ca stated it has 444,664 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 51,790 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 22,625 are owned by Cooper Creek Prns Mngmt Llc. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Company holds 126,318 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jump Trading Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 3,880 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Dorsal Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 750,000 shares. Pnc Finance Service Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Landscape Cap Lc has 0.55% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 42,125 shares. Davidson Kempner Mgmt LP reported 575,100 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 37,463 shares.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:TPX) by 5,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $28.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.50M shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $608.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 209 shares to 2,691 shares, valued at $294.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Equity Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 46,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,252 shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Ptnrs (NYSE:MMP).