Heritage Wealth Advisors Holding In Cisco Systems (CSCO) Was Has Raised; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Js Capital Management Cut Stake

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 10.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 1,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 13,876 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $749.17 million, up from 12,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88M shares traded or 18.70% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr

Js Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 23.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc sold 83,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 268,572 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.68 million, down from 352,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT; 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365; 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hengehold Limited Liability has invested 0.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Acg Wealth invested 2.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bartlett & Company Limited Liability has 3.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 797,757 shares. Parsons Mngmt Ri invested in 2.04% or 158,054 shares. California-based Ssi Inv Management Incorporated has invested 0.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hartwell J M Lp owns 406,709 shares or 8.73% of their US portfolio. Butensky & Cohen Fincl Security holds 22,331 shares or 1.91% of its portfolio. Stanley Mngmt Lc owns 58,295 shares for 3.36% of their portfolio. 134,899 were reported by Blue Chip Partners. Cetera Advisor Lc reported 1.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Davis Selected Advisers holds 1.85M shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys stated it has 335,433 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kistler stated it has 16,864 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Corp owns 426,458 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Essex Inv Limited Liability owns 679 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blair William Il invested in 0.44% or 1.34M shares. Klingenstein Fields Llc holds 0.11% or 39,223 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt invested in 73,000 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 315,410 shares. Tctc Holdg Limited Liability Co, a Texas-based fund reported 330,618 shares. Vigilant Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stevens Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.92% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ajo LP holds 0.78% or 2.82M shares. Mirador Capital Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has 0.35% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ccm Invest Advisers Limited Liability has 272,790 shares for 2.47% of their portfolio. 1.74M are held by Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Co. Arvest Financial Bank Tru Division invested 1.34% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Ltd Liability Com holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4.57 million shares.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51M and $608.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG) by 15,577 shares to 88,117 shares, valued at $9.66 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Short Maturity Bond Etf by 4,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,061 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).