Heritage Wealth Advisors Holding in Bb&T (BBT) Has Trimmed by $7.77 Million as Market Value Declined; Iberiabank Stake in Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Has Trimmed by $387,300

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Bb&T Corporation (BBT) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 167 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,665 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $449.71 million, down from 9,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Bb&T Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $51.65. About 3.41 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%

Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 36.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp sold 5,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,901 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $668,000, down from 14,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $82.6. About 553,203 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 14.41% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.98% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Seven New Restaurants In Montgomery, Alabama With Existing Franchisees; 14/03/2018 – DUNKIN’ DONUTS SAYS ON-THE-GO MOBILE ORDERING IS NOW AVAILABLE THROUGH GOOGLE ASSISTANT, ON IPHONES AND ANDROID PHONES; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands First-Quarter Net Profit Higher, Raises Guidance; 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee lnspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 03/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Guests Can Now Have their Cake and Cookie too with the Launch of New Cookie Cakes; 04/04/2018 – New Cookies & Cream Sweetens Dunkin’ Donuts’ Lineup of Bottled lced Coffees; 14/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Integrates On-the-Go Mobile Ordering With the Google Assistant; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINE OF 0.5%; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : MAXIM SAYS CO AMONG TOP RESTAURANT PICKS; 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee Inspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7,131 shares to 145,887 shares, valued at $11.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe Rusling Inc has 29 shares. Asset Mngmt has 3,500 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Stifel Fincl reported 71,029 shares. Blair William And Il stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Weiss Multi holds 131,004 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. 191,380 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Aurora Inv Counsel stated it has 0.63% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc has invested 0.03% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Ellington Management Group Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.45% or 33,200 shares. Sit Invest Associates invested in 0.1% or 43,225 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability holds 0% or 1,506 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 17,352 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al stated it has 8,096 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has invested 0.02% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 18,368 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 0.04% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 6,365 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 220,061 shares. Ironsides Asset Ltd holds 0.09% or 5,861 shares in its portfolio. Korea Investment holds 0.1% or 464,005 shares. Moreover, Aqr Cap Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 143,413 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Comm Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 23.10M shares. Moody Bankshares Trust Division has invested 0.12% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 1.06 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York, a New York-based fund reported 24,424 shares. Stearns Services reported 38,966 shares. The Georgia-based Buckhead Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Morgan Stanley has 0.03% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Bahl & Gaynor stated it has 5.75 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 6,886 shares.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $608.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:ABBV) by 361 shares to 4,389 shares, valued at $353.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity.

