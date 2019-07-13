Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Upped Holding in United Parcel Service B (UPS) by $630.00 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Shufro Rose & Co Lowered by $5.64 Million Its Position

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in United Parcel Service B (UPS) by 27.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 5,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,817 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 billion, up from 20,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in United Parcel Service B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $105.91. About 3.45M shares traded or 10.82% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–LIBERT UPS SERVICE/BASE YEAR/C85158 – 36C24718Q0408; 13/04/2018 – Modular UPS Global Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2023 – High Costs of Modular UPS Will Restrain Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY; 26/04/2018 – UPS sales top estimates but higher costs crimp margins; 06/03/2018 – UPS Selects International President for Top Operating Position; 11/03/2018 – PERENNIAL REAL ESTATE UPS CAPITOL SINGAPORE STAKE FOR S$129.6M; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 25/04/2018 – UPS OFFERS VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT INCENTIVE TO ELIGIBLE U.S.-BASE; 07/03/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 29.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 48,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,503 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74 million, down from 164,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma CEO Robert Brooke Provides Shareholder Letter; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 21/05/2018 – Ayehu Wins 2018 TiE Award; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $608.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG) by 15,577 shares to 88,117 shares, valued at $9.66 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Large (SCHX) by 8 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,661 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Interm Government Credit Bd (GVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beaumont Partners Limited Liability invested in 1,881 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mogy Joel R Counsel reported 3,000 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.27% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Strategy Asset Managers Lc holds 8 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 503 shares stake. Edmp accumulated 14,543 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 377,453 shares. Synovus Finance, Georgia-based fund reported 127,276 shares. Tower Bridge owns 2,528 shares. South Carolina-based Verity And Verity Ltd Company has invested 1.19% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Benin Management reported 64,351 shares. Wms Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has invested 0.4% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Clark Capital Mngmt Gru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Beech Hill Advsrs holds 2.92% or 42,391 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. sold 9,112 shares worth $1.01M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 66,735 were accumulated by Benin Mngmt. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability reported 1.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Miller Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,379 shares. Hamilton Point Limited Liability holds 2.35% or 44,706 shares. Smithfield Com holds 70,367 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Wedgewood Invsts Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19,488 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd reported 2.81% stake. Ubs Asset Americas Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Associated Banc invested 3.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Us Commercial Bank De invested in 2.19% or 6.43 million shares. Torray Limited Liability invested 2.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ally Finance accumulated 160,000 shares. Cannell Peter B Inc reported 4.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Proffitt Goodson Inc has 0.48% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,998 shares. Stearns Fincl Services invested in 1.18% or 53,085 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64 billion and $998.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 16,269 shares to 719,602 shares, valued at $15.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldfield Corp (NYSEMKT:GV) by 184,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,074 shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).