Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Raised Its Suntrust Banks (STI) Stake; Clough Global Equity Fund Has 0.7 Sentiment

Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.21, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 7 investment professionals increased and opened new stock positions, while 10 decreased and sold stock positions in Clough Global Equity Fund. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 2.76 million shares, up from 2.71 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Clough Global Equity Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 10 Increased: 5 New Position: 2.

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) stake by 0.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired 225 shares as Suntrust Banks Inc (STI)’s stock rose 2.76%. The Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 34,991 shares with $2.20B value, up from 34,766 last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc now has $29.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $67.48. About 4.49M shares traded or 63.07% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 03/04/2018 – Teladoc Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 10; 22/03/2018 – Shake Shack Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS – UPON ADOPTION OF ASU 2018-02, ELECTED TO RECLASSIFY ABOUT $154 MLN OF STRANDED TAX EFFECTS FROM AOCI TO RETAINED EARNINGS; 07/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 08/05/2018 – Accenture at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 22/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Rev $2.24B; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST WARNS EX-EMPLOYEE MAY HAVE TRIED TO STEAL DATA: RTRS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 40 investors sold STI shares while 247 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 333.26 million shares or 0.36% less from 334.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviva Public Lc invested in 0.07% or 165,054 shares. The Alabama-based Oakworth Inc has invested 0.02% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). 208,891 are owned by Synovus Fincl Corporation. Shell Asset Management reported 0.04% stake. Wetherby Asset Mngmt owns 13,693 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Dupont Management stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Tru Co Of Virginia Va invested in 5,952 shares. Gideon Capital Advisors invested 0.6% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Court Place Advisors Ltd Llc, Maryland-based fund reported 9,747 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking holds 0.07% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 353,327 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt has invested 0.19% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). 4,218 are held by Aull & Monroe Investment Management. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.04% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Montag A & stated it has 194,620 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. C M Bidwell And Associates holds 0% or 86 shares.

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased Zurich Insurance Group Ag (ZURVY) stake by 243 shares to 640 valued at $30.78 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced The Chemours Company stake by 154 shares and now owns 392 shares. Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.73. About 71,081 shares traded. Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) has declined 14.63% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.63% the S&P500.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. The company has market cap of $129.33 million. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It has a 13.36 P/E ratio. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

