Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Its Dover (DOV) Position; Martin Midstream Partners LP (MMLP) Has 0.8 Sentiment

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased Dover Corporation (DOV) stake by 37.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 75 shares as Dover Corporation (DOV)’s stock declined 0.49%. The Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 126 shares with $12.63 million value, down from 201 last quarter. Dover Corporation now has $14.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $99.59. About 69,764 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 2018 Guidance Excludes Results of Apergy; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.70-Adj EPS $4.85; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp. Sees Apergy 1Q Rev $283M; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QTRLY PERFORMANCE WAS PARTIALLY OFFSET BY SOFTER THAN EXPECTED RETAIL REFRIGERATION MARKETS; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – PROVIDES PRO FORMA 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, WHICH EXCLUDES APERGY; 30/03/2018 – JEGS Automotive to sponsor Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4; 03/04/2018 – DOVER SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 24%; 18/04/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Board of Directors Approves Spin-Off of Apergy; 09/05/2018 – DOVER REPORTS DISTRIBUTION OF SHRS OF APERGY TO HOLDERS; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $1.9 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 6% FROM PRIOR YEAR

Martin Midstream Partners LP (MMLP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.97, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 20 investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 25 cut down and sold their holdings in Martin Midstream Partners LP. The investment managers in our database now hold: 10.50 million shares, up from 10.26 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Martin Midstream Partners LP in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 13 Increased: 12 New Position: 8.

Albert D Mason Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. for 27,031 shares. Trust Asset Management Llc owns 64,590 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arrow Investment Advisors Llc has 0.09% invested in the company for 32,001 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Partners Llp has invested 0.07% in the stock. Camelot Portfolios Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 17,500 shares.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company has market cap of $179.94 million. The companyÂ’s Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 26 marine shore terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products. It currently has negative earnings. This segment also offers land rental services to gas and oil companies, as well as storage and handling services for lubricants and fuels.

The stock increased 8.43% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $4.63. About 138,906 shares traded. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) has declined 53.74% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MMLP News: 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QTRLY NET INCOME PER UNIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO LIMITED PARTNERS – DILUTED $0.32; 20/04/2018 – DJ Martin Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMLP); 16/03/2018 – MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE PARTNERSHIP’S CASH FLOW TO BE IMPACTED BY ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC; 16/03/2018 Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Responds to FERC Announcement; 19/04/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 25/04/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners 1Q EPS 32c; 15/05/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Announces Participation in Stephens Energy Conference; 25/04/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $284.2M; 21/05/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Announces Participation in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 26/03/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners Short-Interest Ratio Up to 8 Days

More notable recent Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Energy Sector Update for 04/25/2019: MMLP, CKH, HP, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Market Advances, Midstream Unmoved – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 16 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $318,119 activity.

Analysts await Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.07 EPS, up 70.83% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.27 actual EPS reported by Martin Midstream Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -74.07% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Will Pay A 0.6% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RBC ups price target on Dover – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Dover To Host Investor Meeting – PRNewswire” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $222.52 million for 16.27 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Dover Corp has $11400 highest and $96 lowest target. $105.60’s average target is 6.03% above currents $99.59 stock price. Dover Corp had 7 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, September 11. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 22 report. On Monday, September 9 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $99 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold DOV shares while 206 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 122.79 million shares or 1.40% more from 121.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.04% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 12,600 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Tcw Gru Inc has 28,529 shares. Pennsylvania Tru invested in 0.03% or 7,210 shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 5,300 shares. Franklin Resources Inc owns 0.21% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 3.96 million shares. American Group Inc Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Livingston Grp Asset (Operating As Southport Management) has invested 1.08% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Nordea Management Ab invested in 10,099 shares or 0% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 263,852 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Rice Hall James Assocs Limited Liability Corp holds 23,153 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Goelzer Inv Mngmt Inc reported 5,318 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Texas Yale Cap Corp has invested 0.09% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Fiduciary Trust accumulated 0.07% or 26,952 shares.