Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Holding in Mplx LP (MPLX) by $797.13 Million; Bridgeway Capital Management Has Lowered Republic Svcs (RSG) Stake as Stock Rose

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 42.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 24,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The institutional investor held 33,278 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09B, down from 57,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $27.33. About 2.60 million shares traded or 6.11% up from the average. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP Raises Dividend to 61.75c; 16/03/2018 – MPLX SEES FERC RULING HAVING DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON & MPLX CEO HEMINGER SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: MPLX and Andeavor Logistics Not Impacted by Announced Merger of Sponsors; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP increases quarterly distribution; 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – MPLX 1Q ADJ EBITDA $762M, EST. $723.6M; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO ISSUE AND SELL COMMON UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS IN PARTNERSHIP OF UP TO $1.74 BLN; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE VIEW

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 33,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 909,382 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.10M, down from 943,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $87.42. About 1.06M shares traded or 5.28% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 21,789 shares. Cypress Mngmt Ltd Llc (Wy) stated it has 0.13% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% or 12,598 shares. Bbva Compass Bancshares has invested 0.13% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Washington Trust National Bank invested 1.11% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). City Hldg has 0.02% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 800 shares. Peak Asset Limited reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Citigroup has invested 0.03% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Boston Private Wealth Llc reported 17,118 shares. 47,502 were reported by Edgestream Prns Ltd Partnership. D E Shaw & holds 103,059 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 15,000 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv holds 214,301 shares. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Martingale Asset Lp invested in 0.57% or 649,470 shares.

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Republic Services Too Expensive At This Time – Seeking Alpha” published on April 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Republic Services Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Think About Republic Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:RSG) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Waste Management a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $8.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD) by 7,000 shares to 179,150 shares, valued at $9.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 558,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Lands End Inc New (NASDAQ:LE).

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.05 million for 25.12 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn owns 1.02M shares. Natixis has 933,800 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 135 were reported by Sei. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co reported 14,014 shares. Roanoke Asset Corporation Ny reported 0.15% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Somerset Grp Inc Limited Liability Com invested in 0.28% or 10,000 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 6,585 shares. Clearbridge Invs holds 0.08% or 2.86 million shares in its portfolio. Franklin Res has invested 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Com holds 563,315 shares or 1.67% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 0.11% or 11,770 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Northern has invested 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). M&T Fincl Bank reported 43,073 shares. Conning invested 0.2% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Ameriprise Incorporated, Minnesota-based fund reported 99,748 shares.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51M and $608.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc Com by 367 shares to 446 shares, valued at $34.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy New (NYSE:DUK) by 666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Nestle S A Reg B Adr (NSRGY).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.16 million activity. $1.16 million worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) was bought by Heminger Gary R.. The insider Peiffer Garry L. bought $513,259.