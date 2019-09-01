Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Lowered By $797.13 Million Its Mplx LP (MPLX) Stake; Last Week Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Just Energy Group Inc has $6 highest and $5 lowest target. $5.50’s average target is 400.00% above currents $1.1 stock price. Just Energy Group Inc had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. IBC maintained Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) rating on Thursday, March 21. IBC has “Hold” rating and $5 target. The rating was initiated by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. See Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) latest ratings:

21/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Ordinary Shares (Canada) Rating: Canaccord Genuity

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Hold Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $5 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $6 Initiate

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased Mplx Lp (MPLX) stake by 42.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 24,237 shares as Mplx Lp (MPLX)’s stock declined 9.58%. The Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 33,278 shares with $1.09 billion value, down from 57,515 last quarter. Mplx Lp now has $29.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.91. About 2.75M shares traded or 12.16% up from the average. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP Raises Dividend to 61.75c; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Rev $1.42B; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTR DISTRIBUTION TO 61.75C/UNIT FROM 60.75C; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: MPLX and Andeavor Logistics Not Impacted by Announced Merger of Sponsors; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE VIEW; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON TO REVIEW MPLX, ANDEAVOR MLP STATUS AFTER DEAL CLOSES; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP increases quarterly distribution; 21/04/2018 – DJ MPLX LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPLX); 30/04/2018 – MPLX 1Q ADJ EBITDA $762M, EST. $723.6M

Just Energy Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Germany. The company has market cap of $173.90 million. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy divisions. It has a 0.62 P/E ratio. The firm offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

More notable recent Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Just Energy Comments on Inaccuracies in Recent Globe and Mail Article – GlobeNewswire” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Just Energy Announces Appointment of Walter M. Higgins III to Board of Directors – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Just Energy Group Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Just Energy Group Inc. – JE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.1. About 1.69M shares traded or 132.70% up from the average. Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) has declined 8.68% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical JE News: 16/05/2018 – Just Energy Group Sees 2019 Base EBITDA C$200 Million to C$220 Million; 16/05/2018 – Just Energy Group 4Q Rev C$1.02B; 18/04/2018 – JUST ENERGY FACILITY RAISED TO $352.5M FROM $342.5M; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 20/03/2018 – JUST ENERGY TO NAME PATRICK MCCULLOUGH AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 27/03/2018 – Just Energy Group Inc. Announces Closing of the Early Redemption of Its 5.75% Convertible Debentures Due September 2018; 20/03/2018 – REG-Just Energy Group Inc. Announces Leadership Transition; 20/03/2018 – JUST ENERGY TO NAME JIM BROWN AS CFO; 20/03/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP INC – COMPANY TO APPOINT JIM BROWN AS CFO; 17/05/2018 – LAKEHOUSE PLC LAKE.L SAYS ACQUISITION OF JUST ENERGY SOLUTIONS LTD

Among 6 analysts covering MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. MPLX LP has $39 highest and $3300 lowest target. $36.33’s average target is 30.17% above currents $27.91 stock price. MPLX LP had 12 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $3400 target in Friday, August 2 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, March 12. The stock of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 19 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Tuesday, June 11 to “Buy”.

More notable recent MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “9.5% Dividend Yield Plus 6-7% Growth: MPLX Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MPLX LP Commences Exchange Offers and Andeavor Logistics LP and Tesoro Logistics Finance Corp. Commence Consent Solicitations – PRNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® Utility Index – PRNewswire” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 2019 MLP Distribution Recap: Trending In The Right Direction – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.16 million activity. Another trade for 42,600 shares valued at $1.16 million was made by Heminger Gary R. on Wednesday, August 7. Peiffer Garry L. bought $488,646 worth of stock or 18,000 shares. $998,534 worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) was bought by SANDMAN DAN D.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Private Advisors holds 2.44% or 245,261 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 1.86M shares. Shikiar Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 69,240 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 336,101 shares. Green Square Cap holds 15,127 shares. Signaturefd owns 5,700 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Chickasaw Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Tennessee-based fund reported 5.90M shares. Destination Wealth owns 5,929 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% or 8,950 shares in its portfolio. Harvest Fund Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 8.84 million shares. Us Bankshares De stated it has 62,075 shares. Regions Corporation accumulated 0% or 7,849 shares. Cohen Steers holds 0.13% or 1.37 million shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma reported 0.07% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX).

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 5,331 shares to 29,523 valued at $3.28B in 2019Q1. It also upped Schwab Us Tips Etf (SCHP) stake by 2,023 shares and now owns 411,877 shares. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) was raised too.