Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Bb&T (BBT) Position By $24.27 Million; Last Week Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Analysts

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased Bb&T Corporation (BBT) stake by 5.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired 494 shares as Bb&T Corporation (BBT)’s stock rose 1.68%. The Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 10,159 shares with $499.13M value, up from 9,665 last quarter. Bb&T Corporation now has $40.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.4. About 563,260 shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards

Among 5 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners has $3700 highest and $32 lowest target. $34.80’s average target is 19.14% above currents $29.21 stock price. Enterprise Prods Partners had 7 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, August 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Goldman Sachs. See Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1.

Among 3 analysts covering BB\u0026T (NYSE:BBT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BB\u0026T has $53 highest and $50.5000 lowest target. $52.17’s average target is -0.44% below currents $52.4 stock price. BB\u0026T had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of BBT in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 22. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS.

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased Sector Spdr Health Fund (XLV) stake by 2,615 shares to 11,404 valued at $1.06 billion in 2019Q2. It also reduced Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 190 shares and now owns 40,794 shares. Astrazeneca Plc Adr (NYSE:AZN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and clients of natural gas, natural gas liquids , crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company has market cap of $63.93 billion. The firm operates through NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services divisions. It has a 12.65 P/E ratio. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity. $150,000 worth of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) was bought by Brasseux Murray E on Friday, August 2.