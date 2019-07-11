Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Increased Its Ventas (VTR) Holding by $11.36 Million as Stock Value Declined; Riverhead Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Carlisle Cos (CSL) by $1.22 Million

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 59.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 178 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 478 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.50 million, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $70.86. About 1.81M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 61.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $783,000, down from 16,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $134.87. About 222,197 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 28.67% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products; 15/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $332.5m 1L TL, $75m DDTL Due 5pm ET; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 24/04/2018 – CARLISLE 1Q EPS FROM CONT OPS $0.92/SHR; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln; 13/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $320m TL, $75m DDTL Due March 15; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.00 million activity. Another trade for 68,084 shares valued at $4.36 million was made by CAFARO DEBRA A on Wednesday, February 13.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $608.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 73 shares to 961 shares, valued at $366.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG) by 15,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,117 shares, and cut its stake in Utd Dominion Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:UDR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $6.57 million activity. Shares for $438,615 were sold by ROBERTS DAVID A on Thursday, February 14. 20,850 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) shares with value of $2.50 million were sold by Selbach Scott C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 8,869 shares to 23,559 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 12,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,115 shares, and has risen its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR).

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.39 EPS, up 21.32% or $0.42 from last year’s $1.97 per share. CSL’s profit will be $136.38M for 14.11 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 69.50% EPS growth.

