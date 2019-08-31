Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Utd Dominion Rlty Tr (UDR) Stake by $49.10 Million; Share Price Rose; Taylor Frigon Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Nvidia (NVDA)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Utd Dominion Rlty Tr Inc (UDR) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 1,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 16,211 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $736.95 million, down from 17,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Utd Dominion Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 1.16 million shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 27/03/2018 UDR Announces A 4% Annualized Common Dividend Increase For 2018; 25/04/2018 – UDR 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C, EST. 47C; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE REVENUE GROWTH WAS 3.0 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.76 TO $1.80, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY AFFO PER SHARE $1.76 TO $1.80; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS AND SAME-STORE GUIDANCE RANGES; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Rev $253.3M; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.91 TO $1.95, EST. $1.93; 27/03/2018 – UDR BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.3225 FROM $0.31; EST. $0.3225

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 40.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 3,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,821 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 9,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.51. About 7.27 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 27/05/2018 – Nigeria Today: Nvidia to reveal new GeForce cards for gamers, miners in March, sources say -; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY GAMING REVENUE GREW 68 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $1.72 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 17/05/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Nvidia’s Turing GPUs will reportedly debut in July; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Rev $3.21B; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ Al Platform

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1,004 activity.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51M and $608.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prod & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 400 shares to 2,850 shares, valued at $544.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,297 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Finl Solution (NYSE:BR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold UDR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 269.60 million shares or 2.06% more from 264.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Gru Lc holds 57,742 shares. 90 are owned by Smithfield. First Republic Management Inc reported 0.1% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Tradewinds Lc holds 2,970 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Pennsylvania Co owns 9,581 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 191,274 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Assetmark holds 0% or 20 shares. Nomura reported 39,882 shares. Victory Management holds 0% or 4,038 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Co reported 2.00 million shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) holds 0.04% or 2,060 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Company Ca has invested 0.6% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Bollard Group Limited Liability owns 2,025 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa owns 1,694 shares. Spirit Of America Management Ny reported 8,843 shares stake. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.13% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1.77M shares. Hodges Cap Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. Andra Ap has 12,500 shares. 37,447 are held by Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership. Blue Cap holds 0.68% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 7,185 shares. Court Place Ltd Company reported 2,598 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Texas Yale Cap holds 7,520 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2,500 shares. 15,000 are owned by Ally Fincl. Harding Loevner Lp accumulated 1.28M shares or 1.08% of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Limited Com holds 2,740 shares.

