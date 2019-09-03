Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Magellan Midstream Ptnrs (MMP) Position; AMERITEK VENTURES (ATVK) Shorts Down By 34.17%

AMERITEK VENTURES (OTCMKTS:ATVK) had a decrease of 34.17% in short interest. ATVK’s SI was 327,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 34.17% from 496,900 shares previously. It closed at $0.001 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased Magellan Midstream Ptnrs (MMP) stake by 34.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 11,172 shares as Magellan Midstream Ptnrs (MMP)’s stock rose 5.82%. The Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 21,011 shares with $1.27B value, down from 32,183 last quarter. Magellan Midstream Ptnrs now has $14.99B valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $66.68. About 774,714 shares traded or 0.45% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas

Among 7 analysts covering Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Magellan Midstream has $75 highest and $6600 lowest target. $70.43’s average target is 5.62% above currents $66.68 stock price. Magellan Midstream had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Raymond James. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, August 2. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Ladenburg. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, July 30.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $242.79 million for 15.44 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 69,685 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Northeast Inv Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 4,300 shares. 1,514 are owned by Carroll Assoc. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Liability owns 1.11% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 52,078 shares. Valley National Advisers holds 0.1% or 5,645 shares. Linscomb Williams reported 25,869 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Schafer Cullen Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 3,310 shares. Moreover, Town & Country Financial Bank Co Dba First Bankers Trust Co has 0.39% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 39,280 shares. Columbia Asset Management holds 0.05% or 3,260 shares. Eagle Advisors Ltd reported 4.22% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 285,575 are held by Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp New York. Laffer invested in 0% or 5,139 shares. 200 were reported by Webster Commercial Bank N A.

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) stake by 3,573 shares to 21,542 valued at $4.33 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped U S Bancorp Del New (NYSE:USB) stake by 7,305 shares and now owns 42,870 shares. Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc Com was raised too.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $336,414 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $336,414 was bought by Joung Chansoo.

