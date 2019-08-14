Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Its Procter & Gamble (PG) Position by $13.63 Million; Shares Rose; Cubist Systematic Strategies Holding In Williams Sonoma (WSM) Was Has Upped

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 2312.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 153,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 160,156 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.01M, up from 6,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.45% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $62.5. About 737,063 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUES $5,475 MLN – $5,635 MILLION; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA 4Q ADJ EPS $1.68, EST. $1.61; 15/03/2018 – Consumer Cos Flat After Sears, Williams-Sonoma Earnings — Consumer Roundup; 08/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Celebrates International Women’s Day; 20/03/2018 – Restaurateur Sam Fox Launches Flower Child Sauce Line with Williams Sonoma; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma sitting pretty after e-commerce gains; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees FY18 EPS $4.12-EPS $4.22; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 5%; 14/05/2018 – Holowesko Partners Exits Position in Williams-Sonoma; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT TO $0.43/SHR

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 131 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 4,294 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $446.81M, down from 4,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $116.2. About 3.19 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $608.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) by 60 shares to 432 shares, valued at $83.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Barclays Aggregate Bond (AGG) by 576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6,755 shares to 5,731 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 21,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,341 shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).