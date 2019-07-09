Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Decreased By $9.44 Million Its Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Stake; Chilton Capital Management Has Trimmed American Tower New (AMT) Position

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 10.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 14,216 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 15.41%. The Chilton Capital Management Llc holds 116,449 shares with $22.95M value, down from 130,665 last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $93.43B valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $211.36. About 1.28M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) stake by 4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 236 shares as Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA)’s stock rose 14.74%. The Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 5,670 shares with $226.69M value, down from 5,906 last quarter. Comcast Corp New Cl A now has $195.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.98. About 9.96M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 19/04/2018 – Extreme Reach Expands Board of Directors With Addition of Former Comcast SVP, Matt McConnell; 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up; 03/04/2018 – Comcast Expands Its Gigabit Internet Service Across Florida; 18/04/2018 – AT&T’s Merger Boss Mocks U.S. Claim About Comcast Coordination; 05/03/2018 – FRIES: COMCAST SKY BID MORE ABOUT CONTENT THAN DISTRIBUTION; 17/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal Celebrates One Million Volunteers During 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 25/04/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Seizes the Lead From Murdoch in the Race for Sky: DealBook Briefing; 19/03/2018 – COMCAST NAMES ROSE SVP, CONGRESSIONAL & FEDERAL GOVT AFFAIRS; 25/04/2018 – Morningstar: Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 3rd Update

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $10.67 million activity. Bartlett Thomas A sold $8.45M worth of stock. 3,050 shares valued at $526,760 were sold by Lara Gustavo on Friday, February 1. The insider DOLAN RAYMOND P sold 7,243 shares worth $1.19 million.

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 3,000 shares to 31,000 valued at $8.76 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 16,936 shares and now owns 275,865 shares. Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. American Tower had 17 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) rating on Friday, March 22. Citigroup has “Hold” rating and $210 target. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 12 with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, June 7. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 0.03% or 7,495 shares in its portfolio. Augustine Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 7,000 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Northeast Management holds 2.89% or 174,428 shares. Principal Grp Inc invested in 0.43% or 2.36 million shares. 924,407 were reported by Winslow Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co. 1,816 are owned by Sns Grp. Vanguard Group holds 57.25M shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.71% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Corp invested 0.1% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Consolidated Inv Gru Limited Liability Corp owns 14,700 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 4.64% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Kbc Group Inc Nv has invested 0.23% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund invested in 0.38% or 8,771 shares. Canandaigua Natl Bank & Tru reported 0.15% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased Ishares Barclays Aggregate Bond (AGG) stake by 576 shares to 7,583 valued at $827.10 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 3,327 shares and now owns 25,890 shares. Broadridge Finl Solution (NYSE:BR) was raised too.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 14.33 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.32% negative EPS growth.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $10.24 million activity. 275,746 shares were sold by COHEN DAVID L, worth $10.21M on Tuesday, February 5. $30,036 worth of stock was sold by Murdock Daniel C. on Thursday, January 24.