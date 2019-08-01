Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Cut Its Union Bankshares (UBSH) Stake by $1.33 Billion; Market Value Were Volatile; Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Shareholder Dupont Capital Management Has Lowered Position as Shares Rose

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 23.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 20,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 67,639 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64 million, down from 88,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $72.03. About 2.29M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH) by 46.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 41,008 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 47,604 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 billion, down from 88,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Union Bankshares Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 211,273 shares traded. Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSH News: 29/05/2018 – Union Bank & Trust Completes Integration of Xenith Bank; 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S UNION BANK EXEC SAYS SEES 2018/19 CREDIT COST OF 2 PCT; 30/05/2018 – ISRAEL ANTI-TRUST AUTHORITY SAYS OPPOSED TO MERGER BETWEEN MIZRAHI-TEFAHOT BANK AND UNION BANK; 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S UNION BANK EXEC SAYS PROVISION ON NCLT CASES HAS IMPROVED TO 60 PCT; 14/05/2018 – UNION BANK NIGERIA TARGETS 12% GROWTH IN LOAN BOOK FOR 2018; 14/05/2018 – UNION BANK NIGERIA COMMENTS IN EMAILED PRESENTATION; 23/05/2018 – FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK SAYS UNION WILL BEGIN WINDING-DOWN OPERATIONS OF UNION MORTGAGE GROUP; 12/04/2018 – Barry Wellins Joins Union Bank as San Diego Regional Director of Private Banking; 04/05/2018 – UBSH SAYS UNION BANK & TRUST PRESIDENT TO BE SENIOR EVP; 23/05/2018 – The Federal Savings Bank and Union Bank & Trust to Together Offer Residential Mortgages

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $608.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:ABBV) by 361 shares to 4,389 shares, valued at $353.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.60M for 25.73 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.