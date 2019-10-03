Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Cut Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding by $55.44 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Has Trimmed Franco Nevada (FNV) Holding as Shares Rose

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 706 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 69,100 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43B, down from 69,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $76.72. About 6.84 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.09 million, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $92.43. About 469,556 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 51.72% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $82.38 million for 52.52 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd, which manages about $129.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssr Mng Inc by 500,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $8.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 14.00 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Prtn has 5,649 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Murphy Mngmt invested in 16,350 shares. Cannell Peter B & reported 41,528 shares stake. The California-based Capital Research Investors has invested 0.94% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 1.24M shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.18% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Davis R M invested in 7,490 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Texas Fincl Bank Inc Tx has invested 0.49% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 3,720 shares. Lau Associate Lc holds 14,936 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd stated it has 34,881 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 725,560 shares stake. Focused Wealth Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 2,621 shares. Loudon Limited Liability Com holds 3,827 shares. Barnett And holds 454 shares.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51M and $652.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) by 352 shares to 45,720 shares, valued at $1.28 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC).