Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Cut Holding in Zoetis (ZTS) by $3.94 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Kennametal (KMT) Holder Broadview Advisors Raised Its Holding

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kennametal Inc (KMT) by 475.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 143,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.72% . The institutional investor held 173,757 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.43 million, up from 30,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kennametal Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $29.76. About 425,025 shares traded. Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has declined 7.76% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical KMT News: 26/04/2018 – Kennametal at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.55 TO $2.65; 13/03/2018 – Kennametal to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 21st – 22nd, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Kennametal Narrows FY View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.65; 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S KENNAMETAL INDIA LTD KENI.BO – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 163.1 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 79.5 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 02/05/2018 – Kennametal 3Q Net $50.9M; 10/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL INDIA LTD KENI.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.97 BLN RUPEES VS 1.77 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 13/03/2018 – KENNAMETAL OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 02/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL 3Q ADJ EPS 70C, EST. 72C; 01/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Kennametal India Ltd

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 33 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 640 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.38 million, down from 673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $127.05. About 1.41 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 10/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Rev $5.675B-$5.8B; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $120 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO THE COMPANY UNDER OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $323.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,575 shares to 2,250 shares, valued at $659,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Box Inc by 104,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,700 shares, and cut its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $418.22M for 35.69 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $652.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 300 shares to 5,970 shares, valued at $252.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains All Amern Ppln Lp (NYSE:PAA) by 658 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips (NYSE:PSX).

