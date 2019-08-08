Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Holding in Enbridge (ENB) as Market Valuation Declined; Paccar (PCAR) Position Held by Rwc Asset Management Llp

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 599 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 6,102 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221.26 million, up from 5,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $34.04. About 1.84 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – POST-CLOSING ALL SPONSORED VEHICLE EQUITY SECURITYHOLDERS WOULD HOLD SAME PUBLICLY TRADED EQUITY SECURITY IN STREAMLINED CORPORATE VEHICLE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO ENB.N SEES STRONG INTEREST IN SALE OF CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS THAT COULD FETCH AS MUCH AS C$4.5 BLN ($3.5 BLN); 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Sees Revenue Growth Despite Rising Costs — Earnings Review; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE WOULD EXPAND ASSET-SALE PROGRAM IF IT SEES GOOD VALUES; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE’S STINGRAY: CONTINUED ONSHORE COMPRESSION OUTAGE; 18/05/2018 – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BOARD ESTABLISHED CONFLICTS COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW AT CERAWEEK; 27/04/2018 – Enbridge says expects Superior Terminal to resume normal ops by end of day; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Declares Quarterly Dividends

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 11,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 878,726 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.88 million, up from 867,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $66.3. About 492,480 shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating for Paccar Financial Corp., Paccar Financial Europe and Paccar Financial PLC; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q EPS $1.45; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Parts Revenue $939.9M; 02/05/2018 – MANDATE: Paccar Financial EUR 3Y Fixed or FRN Notes Roadshow; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY CASH DIV

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51M and $608.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Cp (NYSE:COF) by 88 shares to 2,092 shares, valued at $170.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 4,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,033 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.42 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Davila Marco A. sold $506,485.