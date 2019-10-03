Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Holding in Carmax (KMX) as Share Value Rose; Citigroup Has Lowered Stake in Exponent (EXPO) as Valuation Rose

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 373.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 9,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 12,213 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06B, up from 2,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $85.6. About 1.22M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Exponent Inc (EXPO) by 49.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 23,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.03% . The institutional investor held 24,088 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41M, down from 47,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Exponent Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $68.9. About 173,134 shares traded. Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) has risen 42.15% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPO News: 19/04/2018 – Exponent Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT INC EXPO.O – EXPECTS FY 2018 REVENUES BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS TO GROW IN THE MID- TO HIGH- SINGLE DIGITS; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT RAISES EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT SEES EBITDA MARGIN FALLING ABOUT 50-100 BPS VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q Rev $96.5M; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT 1Q REVENUE BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS $90.7M, EST. $89.3M; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT INC EXPO.O – EXPECTS FY 2018 EBITDA MARGIN TO DECLINE BY APPROXIMATELY 50 TO 100 BASIS POINTS; 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q Net $20.3M; 19/04/2018 – Exponent Will Promote Dr. Catherine Corrigan to CEO; 23/05/2018 – Exponent Presenting at Conference Jun 7

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $123.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 22,344 shares to 85,098 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 10,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Corporate & Income Opp (PTY).

Analysts await Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. EXPO’s profit will be $17.23M for 52.20 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Exponent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold EXPO shares while 59 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 44.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 45.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset has invested 0.02% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0.03% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 63,314 shares. Timessquare Capital Limited Liability stated it has 750,945 shares. Citigroup invested in 24,088 shares. Df Dent Communication Inc invested in 66,199 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ny owns 0.02% invested in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) for 16,203 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 3,027 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prns owns 4,607 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Riverbridge Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 579,764 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.07% or 89,967 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Highland Management LP has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

