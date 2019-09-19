Heritage Wealth Advisors Decreased Position in P P G Industries (PPG) by $12.14 Million; Simcoe Capital Management Decreased Its Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) Holding by $9.69 Million; Share Value Declined

Simcoe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) by 44.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc sold 322,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.39% . The institutional investor held 407,838 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.27 million, down from 730,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ituran Location And Control for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $571.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.15. About 13,456 shares traded. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has declined 14.68% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRN News: 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Rev $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q EPS 54C; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Latin America Fund/US Adds Ituran Location; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Net $11.3M; 22/03/2018 Ituran Location Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q EPS 54c

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in P P G Industries Inc (PPG) by 50.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 104 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.67 million, down from 204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in P P G Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $120.86. About 420,650 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG SAYS RAWS MAY NOT RISE AS FAST AS THEY DID IN 4Q AND 1Q; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG); 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET SALES OF APPROXIMATELY $3.8 BLN, UP NEARLY 9 PERCENT VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Approved Restructuring Plan on April 23 Including Actions to Reduce Global Cost Structure; 14/03/2018 – PPG RAISING PRICES FOR AUTOMOTIVE OEM CUSTOMERS IN THE AMERICAS; 08/03/2018 Akzo Nobel expects headwinds from material costs in 2018; 07/05/2018 – PPG Announces Leadership Changes in Aerospace Products Business; 14/05/2018 – FITCH: PPG’S FILING DELAY MANAGEABLE IN CONTEXT OF ‘A-‘ IDR; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.38; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $377.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 64,405 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $37.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.6 per share. ITRN’s profit will be $9.47 million for 15.08 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Ituran Location and Control Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.17% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.79 million for 18.65 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $652.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 1,067 shares to 16,346 shares, valued at $933.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold PPG shares while 196 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 179.23 million shares or 1.44% less from 181.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.12% or 18,805 shares. Washington Communications accumulated 0.02% or 2,725 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Waters Parkerson And Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Bridges Mngmt holds 0.01% or 2,349 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Macroview Inv Mngmt Limited Company owns 0.01% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 21 shares. Gru stated it has 87,815 shares. Capital Advsrs Limited Liability owns 58 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 81,636 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Oakworth owns 98 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 5,082 were reported by Evergreen Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). M&T Bancorporation invested in 0.05% or 88,887 shares. Peninsula Asset holds 2% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 24,261 shares.