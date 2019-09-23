Heritage Wealth Advisors Decreased Holding in Teva Pharm Inds LTD Adrf (TEVA) by $1.20 Million; Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Valuation Rose While Guardian Capital LP Has Raised Stake by $354,090

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Teva Pharm Inds Ltd Adrf (TEVA) by 92.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 130 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 10 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $92,000, down from 140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Teva Pharm Inds Ltd Adrf for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.45. About 17.96 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 14/05/2018 – Cinqair (reslizumab; Teva) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – TEVA CANADA ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF C ACT METHYLPHENIDATE ER® TABLETS, A GENERIC VERSION OF C CONCERTA® FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADHD; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Inds 1Q Rev $5.07B; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN – TEVA MAY FIRST BEGIN SELLING ITS GENERIC VERSION OF VASCEPA IN U.S. ON AUGUST 9, 2029, OR EARLIER UNDER CERTAIN CUSTOMARY CIRCUMSTANCES; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – 2018 NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RAISED TO $2.40-2.65 FROM $2.25-2.50; 27/04/2018 – TEVA SAYS RESULTS SHOW NO NEW OR UNEXPECTED ADVERSE EVENTS; 27/04/2018 – Teva” Presents New Long-Term Data Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of COPAXONE 40 Mg/mL; 23/05/2018 – Teva hopes to launch migraine drug as soon as September; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 2,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 69,703 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.52 million, up from 67,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $159.3. About 2.18 million shares traded or 1.92% up from the average. Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd invested in 143,411 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 3,840 are owned by Main Street Rech Lc. Foster Dykema Cabot Inc Ma holds 0.08% or 3,048 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs holds 4,208 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Overbrook Corp stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Salem Counselors holds 2,756 shares. Field Main Bancshares holds 0.4% or 2,625 shares in its portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 0.02% in Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 153 shares. Grisanti Capital Ltd Com holds 0.09% or 1,045 shares. First Allied Advisory accumulated 0.2% or 34,659 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 50,801 shares. Sageworth Tru Communication reported 4,800 shares. Roberts Glore Commerce Il accumulated 4,802 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 108,994 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. West Virginia-based Wesbanco Bank & Trust Inc has invested 0.1% in Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 618,210 shares to 3.91M shares, valued at $146.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) by 53,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 798,135 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $652.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 300 shares to 5,970 shares, valued at $252.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).

