Heritage Wealth Advisors Cut Union Bankshares (UBSH) Stake By $1.33 Billion; Matthews International (MATW) Sentiment Is 1.18

Matthews International Corp (MATW) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 72 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 61 decreased and sold their equity positions in Matthews International Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 25.54 million shares, down from 26.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Matthews International Corp in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 51 Increased: 53 New Position: 19.

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH) stake by 46.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 41,008 shares as Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH)’s stock 0.00%. The Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 47,604 shares with $1.54 billion value, down from 88,612 last quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now has $2.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 211,273 shares traded. Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSH News: 22/03/2018 – UNION BANK INDIA (UNBK) – NEWS CLARIFICATION; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS – MARCH QTR NET NPA 8.42 PCT VS 6.96 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS – MARCH QTR NET LOSS 25.83 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.08 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – CITY UNION BANK LTD CTBK.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 0.30 RUPEES PER SHARE; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Union Bank of India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 17/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS SAYS WITH THIS INVESTMENT, DAI-ICHI LIFE WOULD APPOINT ONE NOMINEE DIRECTOR ON BOARD OF UNION AMC; 28/03/2018 – AUTOWEB – ON MARCH 22, CO WAS TERMINATING LOAN AGREEMENT WITH UNION BANK, WHICH WAS INITIALLY ENTERED INTO ON FEBRUARY 26, 2013; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS SAYS GLOBAL NIM FOR MARCH QTR WAS 1.9 PCT; 24/04/2018 – FAIRFAX AFRICA HOLDINGS CORP – BONDS ARE SECURED WITH A PORTION OF ATLAS MARA’S SHAREHOLDING IN UNION BANK OF NIGERIA PLC; 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S UNION BANK EXEC SAYS HAS TOTAL EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 120 BLN RUPEES TO BORROWER REFERRED TO NCLT BY RBI IN TWO LISTS

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma holds 3.07% of its portfolio in Matthews International Corporation for 300,271 shares. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc owns 1.49 million shares or 1.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has 0.98% invested in the company for 60,796 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has invested 0.93% in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny, a New York-based fund reported 128,914 shares.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products in the United States, Central and South America, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company has market cap of $1.00 billion. It operates through three divisions: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. It has a 15.95 P/E ratio. The SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development, deployment, delivery, brand management, pre-media graphics services, printing plates, gravure cylinders, steel bases, embossing tools, special purpose machinery, engineering assistance, print process assistance, print production management, digital asset management, content management, and package design services to brand owners and packaging industry converters; and creative digital graphics services, as well as designs, engineers, makes, and executes merchandising and display systems.

