Heritage Wealth Advisors Cut Boeing Co (BA) Stake as Share Value Declined; Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Lifted Stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) by 1.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 2,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 221,328 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.13M, up from 218,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $153.99. About 260,816 shares traded or 22.25% up from the average. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 33.91% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 EPS $2.53-EPS $2.56; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 09/03/2018 Company Profile for Bright Horizons Family Solutions; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $98; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Rev $463.7M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bright Horizons Family Solutions I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFAM); 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Net $37.3M; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q EPS 62c; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 8% to 10%

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 73 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 961 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $366.55 million, down from 1,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $340.21. About 3.89M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – AIRBUS CURRENTLY PRODUCING 55 A320-FAMILY AIRCRAFT A MONTH; 08/05/2018 – BOEING – CO, LUFTHANSA COMPLETED ORDER FOR 4 MORE 777 AIRPLANES, VALUED AT $1.4 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 18/05/2018 – IAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS STILL IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING ON AIRCRAFT FOR LOW-COST CARRIER ‘LEVEL’; 21/03/2018 – China Southern places $3.6 billion Boeing 737 MAX order for Xiamen Airlines subsidiary; 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP CLOSER, NOT IMMINENT, WITH NEW PLAN: RTRS; 30/04/2018 – BOEING ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY END OF US DEFENSE SPENDING CAPS; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Ventures invests outside the U.S. for the first time, contributing to the most recent funding round of Australian start-up Myriota; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES NEW JET FAMILY ENTERING MARKET IN 2025; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $14.30-Adj EPS $14.50; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes on Southwest flight

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.29 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,779 are held by Freestone Capital Hldgs Limited Company. Braun Stacey Associate Inc holds 1.23% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 48,603 shares. Pittenger & Anderson holds 0.48% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 16,193 shares. Enterprise Financial reported 0.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 3,937 are held by Hanson Mcclain Inc. Kanawha Cap Ltd Llc owns 727 shares. Shufro Rose & Ltd stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 50,919 are owned by Dsam Prns (London) Limited. Cumberland Ptnrs Ltd invested 0.4% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Coastline Tru holds 6,110 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Company holds 838 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Mai Capital Management owns 1.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 54,125 shares. Holt Cap Advsr Ltd Dba Holt Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 1,300 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corp holds 435,086 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. First Interstate Natl Bank has invested 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51M and $608.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy New (NYSE:DUK) by 666 shares to 4,678 shares, valued at $421.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,287 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. The insider McAllister Kevin G sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M. On Wednesday, February 13 CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,916 shares. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94 billion and $31.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (Prn) (VOO) by 16,357 shares to 91,526 shares, valued at $23.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 20,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,203 shares, and cut its stake in Tactile Sys Technology Inc.

