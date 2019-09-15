Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosted Its Citigroup (C) Stake; Shorts at TIX CORPORATION (TIXC) Raised By 5.56%

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 18.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired 1,000 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 6,287 shares with $363.91 million value, up from 5,287 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $159.02B valuation. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 13.84M shares traded or 0.16% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – First Foundation Launches Corporate Banking Offering; 14/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Fintech Banker Rahul Singla Said to Join Citigroup; 20/03/2018 – NEXT BANXICO POLICY MOVE SEEN AS +25BPS, CITI SURVEY SHOWS; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the; 07/05/2018 – Citigroup Could ‘Easily’ Return $50B to Shareholders in Next Two Years — Letter; 06/03/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank, Citi switch corp lending heads; 20/04/2018 – PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM YORKTOWN PARTNERS IS SELLING ITS EGYPT-FOCUSED OIL AND GAS COMPANY MERLON INTERNATIONAL -BANKING; 20/03/2018 – Citigroup Shifts to Wealth Management in Hyper-Digital S. Korea; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup Inc.’s (C) CEO Michael Corbat on Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript); 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital Ratio to Decrease by 1 Basis Point

TIX CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:TIXC) had an increase of 5.56% in short interest. TIXC’s SI was 3,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.56% from 3,600 shares previously. With 3,700 avg volume, 1 days are for TIX CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:TIXC)’s short sellers to cover TIXC’s short positions. It closed at $0.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 22.18% above currents $70.39 stock price. Citigroup had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. UBS maintained the shares of C in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Tuesday, March 26. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets.

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased Roku Inc Com Cl A stake by 15 shares to 1,069 valued at $96.83 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) stake by 75 shares and now owns 126 shares. Resideo Technologies Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 440,165 were reported by Utah Retirement. Nordea Ab has 0.9% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5.74 million shares. Corsair Cap Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.71% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Dubuque Savings Bank And Comm invested in 0.04% or 3,705 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Co owns 79,478 shares. Hodges Cap Mngmt owns 0.13% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 16,959 shares. Skylands Cap Limited Liability reported 1.86% stake. Moreover, Brave Asset Mgmt has 0.41% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 10,369 shares. Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0.15% or 70,611 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Incorporated holds 4,110 shares. Davidson Invest Advsrs stated it has 122,037 shares. Bell Bankshares has invested 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company reported 75,125 shares stake. Northside Cap Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0.11% or 3,933 shares. 150,911 are owned by Hourglass Ltd Llc.

More notable recent Tix Corporation (OTCMKTS:TIXC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Tix Corporation Releases Letter to Stockholders Other OTC:TIXC – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Tix Corporation Provides Update to Investors Other OTC:TIXC – GlobeNewswire” published on July 19, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Tix Corporation Reports Full Year 2018 Results Other OTC:TIXC – GlobeNewswire” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about Tix Corporation (OTCMKTS:TIXC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Tix Corporation Announces a New Venture for Online Global Activity Bookings – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tix Corporation Reports Second Quarter and First Six Months 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.