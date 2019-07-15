Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosted Broadridge Finl Solution (BR) Position by $1.87 Million; Valuation Rose; Pepsico (PEP) Share Price Rose While Summit Securities Group Has Increased Stake

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solution (BR) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 18 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,022 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $313.35M, up from 3,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solution for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $132.59. About 341,538 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 79C; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.365 Per Share; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q EPS 90c; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3704.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 3,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429,000, up from 92 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $134.15. About 2.93M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First State Bank Sioux Falls holds 1.46% or 3,495 shares in its portfolio. 90,598 are held by Callahan Advisors Ltd Com. Burney Commerce owns 61,692 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory LP has 7,109 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Spc Financial invested in 4,822 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Srb Corp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Greenleaf Tru reported 111,259 shares. Mckinley Capital Limited Liability Corp Delaware has 250,111 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 465,812 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. 70,916 were accumulated by First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Evanson Asset Management Limited Com accumulated 1,965 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 79,450 shares. First Bancorp Of Hutchinson invested 0.18% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fisher Asset Llc holds 1.03% or 6.85M shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.24% stake.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 9,079 shares to 4,700 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (Put) by 680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Invest Management Ltd Co holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 920,868 shares. 98,711 are held by Aperio Grp Limited Liability. Alps Advsr accumulated 8,405 shares. 14,805 are held by First Citizens Comml Bank Tru Company. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corp reported 38,200 shares stake. 17,498 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation. Weiss Multi accumulated 175,500 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc holds 110,800 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Gideon Capital Advsr Incorporated holds 0.09% or 2,499 shares in its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has 19 shares for 0% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) reported 1,059 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.08% or 64,098 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Beaumont Financial Prns Limited Company accumulated 2,453 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 48,638 shares.