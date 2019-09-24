Heritage Investors Management Upped Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $363,763; As Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Credit Capital Investments Has Upped Stake

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought 2,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 179,274 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.97M, up from 176,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $131.55. About 6.45M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 127.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 401,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The institutional investor held 717,721 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08M, up from 315,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $788.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.87% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $2.17. About 9.47 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt has invested 2.14% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 5,379 were accumulated by Utd Asset Strategies Inc. St Johns Invest Mngmt Communications Ltd Llc has 12,835 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated has 0.57% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Horizon Investments reported 0.16% stake. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 1.05% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Chemical Savings Bank holds 1.83% or 115,793 shares. 16,015 were reported by Wisconsin Capital Management Lc. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 2.52% or 274,141 shares in its portfolio. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 27,609 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. 5,046 are owned by Bender Robert Associate. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 255,708 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested in 5.77M shares. Bourgeon Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 1,788 shares.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74B and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 3,421 shares to 57,740 shares, valued at $11.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 7,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,569 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why Contrarians May Want to Take a Look at JNJ Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 24, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Here’s How Rising Litigation Charges Are Impacting Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings – Forbes” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson’s Definitive Tests – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Dollar Stocks to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Oil Stocks Are Up Big Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Oil and Gas Stocks Are Popping Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.