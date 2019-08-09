Heritage Investors Management Upped Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake by $611,625; Valuation Declined; Evercore Wealth Management Has Raised Holding in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by $6.76 Million

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 24.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 218,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.69M, up from 900,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $35.27. About 2.02M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 30/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Adjusted Net Charge-Off Rate Was 6.4%; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES CHANCE TO GROW TOYS R US CARD AFTER BANKRUPTCY; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $1.4B; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought 3,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 104,490 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32 million, up from 100,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $195.87. About 657,570 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Reports Fiscal 2018 Results and Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adj EPS $1.90; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Tax Rate About 19%; 07/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Constellation Brands $STZ Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds; 26/04/2018 – Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 16/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate an Orderly and Efficient Sale Process; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.70; 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H; 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $3.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DOL) by 6,921 shares to 11,454 shares, valued at $531,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 6,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,682 shares, and cut its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synchrony Financial 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I Sold My Synchrony Shares Even Though I Love The Company – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Synchrony Financial (SYF) Reports Election of Fernando Aguirre to Board – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Cannabis Stocks to Watch in August – Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Next Canopy Growth CEO Could Bring Stability to CGC Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Constellation Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:STZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 5 Biggest Marijuana Deals in History – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 08, 2019.