Heritage Investors Management Upped Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $4.94 Million; Park Presidio Capital Lifted Its Holding in Facebook (FB) by $1.93 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 360,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.48M, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66 million shares traded or 2.46% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – Regulatory scrutiny could end up helping Facebook: Analyst; 24/05/2018 – It demonstrates the fact that Facebook does not understand or respect the practice of journalism; 12/04/2018 – Full transcript: Recode’s Teddy Schleifer and Kurt Wagner on Too Embarrassed to Ask Teddy takes the Spotify questions while Kurt tackles the Facebook stuff; 06/04/2018 – Facebook can remove Mark Zuckerberg’s messages from others’ inboxes – the rest of us can’t do that; 19/03/2018 – Facebook data woes drag down tech sector; 08/05/2018 – Facebook is making its biggest executive shuffle in company history WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook’s core app are getting new leaders as part of a massive executive reorg; 29/03/2018 – FB: RAMPING UP FACT-CHECKING TO FIGHT FALSE NEWS ON ELECTIONS; 04/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica shuts after Facebook data scandal; 18/04/2018 – Facebook brings back its controversial facial recognition feature to Europe after closing it in 2012; 19/03/2018 – EU’s Justice Chief Vera Jourova: Misuse of Personal Data of Facebook Users ‘Horrifying, if Confirmed’

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 76.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought 2,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,032 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.42 million, up from 3,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.84 million shares traded or 14.49% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon Checking-Account Threat Puts Regional Banks on Defensive; 15/03/2018 – alexei oreskovic: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed. Nice reuters scoop:; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon in acquisition discussions with home shopping channel Evine – TechCrunch; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON HAS RESUMED CONSTRUCTION PLANNING FOR SEATTLE OFFICE BUILDING – STATEMENT; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Jeff Bezos becomes first $100B mogul on Forbes list; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Journal: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 24/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: inside their car; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 26/04/2018 – Amazon raises US Prime price by 20%; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON, ALPHABET TRADE PLACES AS NO. 2 MOST VALUABLE COMPANY

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21 million and $802.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,500 shares to 27,500 shares, valued at $29.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74B and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 11,345 shares to 212,416 shares, valued at $24.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,907 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).