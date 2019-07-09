Heritage Investors Management Trimmed Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake by $662,532 as Share Price Rose; Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Raised Cenovus Energy (CVE) Stake by $1.33 Million; Stock Value Rose

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 5.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 3,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,161 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.43 million, down from 64,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $198.94. About 943,618 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) by 14.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 166,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.30 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.33M, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 1.94M shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 19.36% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 18/04/2018 – Cenovus to hold conference call and webcast on first quarter 2018 results; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus delivers strong first quarter operational performance; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS EXPECTS TO SEE “VERY MATERIAL” VOLUMES OF OIL MOVING BY RAIL LATER THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS BELIEVES KEYSTONE XL WILL PROCEED; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus Appoints Jonathan McKenzie as Chief Fincl Officer; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.74; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW PER SHARE LOSS $0.03; 22/03/2018 – Cenovus provides first-quarter operational update; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SEES RAIL DEAL HAPPENING IN FOURTH QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS SEES 1Q AFFECTED BY PLANNED MAINTENACE AT 2 REFINERIES

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 54,801 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New First Service Corp. by 26,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,350 shares, and cut its stake in Colliers International Group Inc..

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $952,214 activity. Wheeler Michael Joseph sold $858,097 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $760.66 million for 17.39 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.

