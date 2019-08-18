Heritage Investors Management Trimmed Mcdonalds (MCD) Position; Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Raised Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position By $337.21 Million

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) stake by 2.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 3,423 shares as Mcdonalds Corp (MCD)’s stock rose 8.52%. The Heritage Investors Management Corp holds 138,714 shares with $26.34M value, down from 142,137 last quarter. Mcdonalds Corp now has $166.81B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $218.47. About 2.48 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Rev $5.14B; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: THERE’S A LOT OF COMPETITION AND DEALS IN U.S. NOW; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 01/05/2018 – Blink Charging Co. & 16 Bay Area McDonald’s Upgrade 41 Charging Stations; 24/05/2018 – MCD: FRESH BEEF BURGERS RUNNING `A LITTLE AHEAD’ OF GOALS; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Comparable Guest Counts Up in All Segments Except U.S. in 1Q; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q REV. $5.14B, EST. $4.97B; 22/05/2018 – Workers hit McDonald’s with new sexual harassment claims; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 24.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb acquired 5,187 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock rose 1.00%. The Massmutual Trust Company Fsb holds 26,487 shares with $1.72B value, up from 21,300 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $79.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 6.24M shares traded or 1.22% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 13/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 2%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 3%; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will a $300 hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 18/04/2018 – Astellas Announces Sale of Certain Agensys Research Facilities to Kite, a Gilead Company; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences: U.S. FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 18/05/2018 – FDA- PRELIM RESULTS FROM ONGOING STUDY FOUND WOMEN GETTING DOLUTEGRAVIR AT TIME OF BECOMING PREGNANT/EARLY IN FIRST TRIMESTER APPEAR AT HIGHER RISK FOR DEFECTS; 06/03/2018 – Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Stockholders Approve Shareholder Proposal That Board Take Steps to Permit Stockholder Action by Written Consent; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Stockholders Vote Against Shareholder Proposal on Independent Chair; 27/04/2018 – Gilead’s Biktarvy Gets Positive Recommendation in Europe

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased Ltc Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) stake by 51 shares to 39 valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value Etf stake by 20,146 shares and now owns 1,214 shares. Ishares Msci Acwi Etf (ACWI) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Gilead Sciences has $95 highest and $6700 lowest target. $80.60’s average target is 27.65% above currents $63.14 stock price. Gilead Sciences had 23 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, July 31. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Piper Jaffray. Mizuho maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Friday, March 15. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $88 target. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by UBS. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 31. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Mizuho. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Jefferies. BMO Capital Markets initiated Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Thursday, March 14. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $78 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management holds 278,375 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Addenda holds 0.3% or 63,373 shares in its portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Jag Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.17% or 15,659 shares in its portfolio. 350 were reported by Management Pro. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corp invested in 0.4% or 656,783 shares. Pillar Pacific Lc accumulated 99,994 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 0.2% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Blair William Il holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 1.36M shares. Ameriprise Financial owns 7.58M shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Arrow Fincl Corporation holds 0.12% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 7,949 shares. Moreover, Hudson Bay Management Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Meritage Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 7,448 shares. First Allied Advisory Services has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Provident Inv invested 4.06% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 26,990 shares. Jnba Finance Advisors has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 7,761 shares. 233,453 were reported by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt accumulated 0.27% or 41,110 shares. 1,878 were accumulated by Family Mgmt. Argi Invest Ltd stated it has 0.06% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Brown Advisory Ltd Co reported 0.31% stake. 138,622 are owned by Taurus Asset Mngmt Lc. Meritage Mgmt has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moreover, Umb Savings Bank N A Mo has 0.46% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 78,726 shares. Ancora Llc holds 55,356 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. 17,698 were accumulated by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Limited Co. Wade G W has invested 0.11% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Miracle Mile Advisors Llc has 0.06% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 3,949 shares.

Among 19 analysts covering McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. McDonald’s has $25000 highest and $174 lowest target. $222.20’s average target is 1.71% above currents $218.47 stock price. McDonald’s had 36 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, July 18. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, May 1. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $21800 target in Monday, July 29 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, July 29 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Friday, June 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 7 report. Stephens maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Stephens has “Overweight” rating and $22000 target.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70B for 24.60 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 8,784 shares to 57,597 valued at $14.24 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 2,310 shares and now owns 33,775 shares. Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was raised too.