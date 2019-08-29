Heritage Investors Management Trimmed By $312,912 Its Chevron (CVX) Stake; Voloridge Investment Management Increased By $46.16 Million Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased Chevron Corp (CVX) stake by 1.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 2,544 shares as Chevron Corp (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Heritage Investors Management Corp holds 140,267 shares with $17.28 million value, down from 142,811 last quarter. Chevron Corp now has $221.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $116.83. About 3.98 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES OF $5 BLN — $10 BLN THROUGH 2020 – PRESENTATION; 05/03/2018 – Sharenet: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – PERMIAN BASIN COST PRESSURE GOING TO BE “SOMEWHAT MODEST” IN THE NEAR-TERM – VP JOHNSON; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg; 06/04/2018 – CHEVRON HAS REQUESTED EXTENSION OF CONTRACT TO OPERATE ROKAN BLOCK IN INDONESIA BEYOND 2021 -ENERGY MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES – AWARDED SUBSEA EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BY CHEVRON FOR PHASE Il OF THE GORGON PROJECT IN OFFSHORE WESTERN AUSTRALIA – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – Chevron backs 2018 production rise, eyes share buybacks

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 946.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Voloridge Investment Management Llc acquired 415,866 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Voloridge Investment Management Llc holds 459,816 shares with $51.05M value, up from 43,950 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $245.98B valuation. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $136.55. About 5.48M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow; 11/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ lands in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy and cast puts drama behind; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) stake by 19,887 shares to 20,741 valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) stake by 12,398 shares and now owns 20,618 shares. Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Gru stated it has 117,045 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca invested 0.83% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Maplelane Limited Liability Company holds 2.06% or 664,800 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt invested in 1,254 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 197,609 shares. Birinyi accumulated 6,393 shares. Quantbot Lp has 119,961 shares. Bank & Trust accumulated 311,651 shares or 0.41% of the stock. 171,286 are held by Empyrean Cap Limited Partnership. Glenview Cap Limited Liability Corp invested 0.71% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Spinnaker Trust has invested 0.38% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 8,646 are held by Fukoku Mutual Life Insur. Drexel Morgan And reported 15,992 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. New York-based Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.5% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dupont Corp has 165,780 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 13.27% above currents $136.55 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, May 7 by BMO Capital Markets. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $129 target in Monday, March 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Citigroup. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by JP Morgan. On Tuesday, April 23 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. Goldman Sachs maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, April 4. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $142 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 6 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained the shares of DIS in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, May 8 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $130 lowest target. $142.11’s average target is 21.64% above currents $116.83 stock price. Chevron had 19 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14400 target in Friday, July 12 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, March 6. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CVX in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CVX in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, May 13 report. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wespac Advsr owns 26,642 shares or 2.27% of their US portfolio. Ccm Inv Advisers Ltd has 1.59% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 76,933 shares. Minnesota-based Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.12% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wills Group Inc Incorporated reported 16,241 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi invested in 0% or 7,250 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth reported 8,074 shares stake. Coho Ptnrs Limited holds 2.64% or 947,833 shares in its portfolio. 6.96 million are owned by Parametric Port Assoc Llc. Bryn Mawr holds 62,327 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As stated it has 225,666 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Covington Investment Advsr reported 56,979 shares. Moreover, Barr E S has 0.14% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 15,288 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Paragon Cap Management Limited has 0.68% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 36,008 were reported by Hartford Mngmt.

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased Ishares Inc (IEMG) stake by 6,325 shares to 74,072 valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1. It also upped Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 1,303 shares and now owns 3,422 shares. Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) was raised too.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity. $502,074 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares were bought by REED DEBRA L.