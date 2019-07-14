Heritage Investors Management Trimmed 3M Co (MMM) Position as Stock Declined; As Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Share Value Declined, Holder Orbimed Advisors Decreased by $2.99 Million Its Holding

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 214,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.20M, down from 222,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $292.56. About 648,398 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 1.19% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 21/03/2018 – The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases $REGN $ALNY; 02/05/2018 – Regeneron Presenting at Barclays Conference Jun 1; 11/05/2018 – Bayer’s Eylea Gets Second Approval for Use in China; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi’s Dupixent Drug Meets Endpoints for Atopic Dermatitis Treatment; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower a cholesterol drug’s price so long as insurers increase access to patients; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron’s first quarter profit soars 92 percent; 16/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Share First Positive Clinical Data for Cemiplimab in Advanced Non-small Cell Lung Cancer at ASCO; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 6,973 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,997 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.97 million, down from 54,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $173.34. About 3.01M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 1,223 shares. Odey Asset Gp stated it has 5,100 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership owns 0.46% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 14,796 shares. Rampart Investment Mngmt Co Ltd Company holds 948 shares. Chevy Chase Tru stated it has 148,728 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.02% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Founders Capital Management Ltd has 0.09% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 577 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). 1 were accumulated by Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Andra Ap stated it has 0.17% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Shufro Rose & Communication Limited Com owns 600 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 17,489 are held by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd. Cibc Asset holds 0.03% or 13,345 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 67,228 shares stake. Ww Invsts owns 0.75% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 7.49 million shares.

Analysts await Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 2.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $4.7 per share. REGN’s profit will be $504.34M for 15.90 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.75 actual earnings per share reported by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.67% EPS growth.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $54.04 million activity.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70 billion and $6.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 195,000 shares to 295,000 shares, valued at $27.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 9,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 447,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.18 billion for 21.24 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. Vale Michael G. sold $1.77M worth of stock or 8,906 shares. 4,220 shares valued at $841,392 were sold by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7. PAGE GREGORY R had bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260 on Thursday, May 9. On Friday, February 8 Keel Paul A sold $1.87M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 9,410 shares. On Wednesday, January 30 THULIN INGE G sold $2.70 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 13,499 shares. Bauman James L sold 16,065 shares worth $3.22 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.15% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Charles Schwab Advisory Incorporated owns 0.41% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1.16 million shares. Bartlett & Llc accumulated 17,549 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 0.23% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 5,063 shares. Connors Investor Svcs Inc reported 0.99% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Findlay Park Llp has 1.16 million shares for 2.21% of their portfolio. Aspiriant Limited Company holds 12,871 shares. Bowen Hanes owns 232,782 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 0.23% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Arvest Bancorporation Tru Division reported 0.02% stake. Cahill Financial Advsrs has 0.84% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Drexel Morgan And Communication has invested 1.77% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hutchinson Mngmt Ca holds 1,320 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Schnieders Ltd Liability Com has 1.14% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 12,789 shares.