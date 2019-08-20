Heritage Investors Management Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Decreased as Shares Rose; Rgm Capital Has Cut Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Position by $10.73 Million; Share Price Rose

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 10.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 198,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.56 million, down from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.85. About 61,231 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 28/03/2018 – Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc. Named the #11 Best Workplace in the Country in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 01/05/2018 – SONASOFT CORP (SSFT) JOINTLY SIGNS BUY PACT TO BUY CORNERSTONE; 26/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK -FY REVENUE HK$92.9 MLN, UP 15.2 PCT; 17/04/2018 – Cornerstone Capital Group Publishes Report on Impact Investing Essentials; 12/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Discovery, Scripps to consolidate offices at TF Cornerstone’s 230 PAS; 01/05/2018 – Sonasoft Corp (SSFT) Jointly Signs Purchase Agreement To Acquire Cornerstone Technologies; 22/05/2018 – Cornerstone Search Group Recognized by Forbes on 2018 ‘; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone Schools Unveils Lifetime Commitment to Students Through the New Cornerstone For Life Promise; 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer; 06/03/2018 Cornerstone MFT Continues to Keep Users Ahead of Current Security and Encryption Standards

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 7,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 391,276 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.15M, down from 398,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $138.43. About 7.72M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Saviynt Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Unravel Data Collaborates with Microsoft Azure to Boost Performance and Reliability for Big Data Workloads in the Cloud; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 14/05/2018 – RANE Sponsors Compliance Week 2018; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan

More notable recent Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cornerstone to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lumentum Holdings (LITE) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cornerstone OnDemand: Can Its Results Move From The Land Time Forgot – Seeking Alpha” on May 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cornerstone Announces 2019 Financial Analyst Day – Business Wire” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Strong Midcap Stocks That Offer Value And Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc (NASDAQ:MANH) by 136,720 shares to 2.01M shares, valued at $110.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 11,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Parametrica Mgmt owns 0.6% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 5,156 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 91,895 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owns 8,432 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. 227,879 were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund. Qs Investors Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Credit Suisse Ag owns 46,865 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Landscape Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 13,583 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Llc accumulated 0.16% or 3.20M shares. Hillsdale Mgmt stated it has 10,800 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 22,900 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 11,385 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Ptnrs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Ameriprise holds 0.03% or 1.06M shares in its portfolio. Natl Asset accumulated 5,287 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Comml Bank invested in 3.03% or 115,063 shares. Reinhart Prns has 1,905 shares. Intrust Comml Bank Na holds 2.06% or 68,723 shares. 44,506 are held by Chase Inv Counsel. Schaller Invest Grp Incorporated has 3,850 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Crystal Rock Cap Mgmt holds 2.4% or 27,555 shares. Washington Tru Retail Bank holds 3.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 173,604 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 10,952 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsrs reported 2,061 shares. Artemis Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 1.58 million shares or 2.17% of the stock. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 3.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 9,789 are held by West Chester Advisors. Autus Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 9,811 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Family Trust Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,200 shares. Whittier reported 700,808 shares or 2.53% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Metrics Behind Microsoft’s Soaring Stock Price – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Microsoft (Nasdaq: $MSFT) Partners with OpenAI, Amazon (Nasdaq: $AMZN) Announces Two New Robotics Fulfillment Centres and CEVA (Nasdaq: $CEVA) Acquires Hillcrest Labs – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Large Microsoft Option Traders Selling Friday Calls Following Recent Rally – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.