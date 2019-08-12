Heritage Investors Management Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Increased as Stock Rose; Amgen (AMGN) Stock Value Rose While Spectrum Management Group Has Upped Position

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 77537.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 12,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 12,422 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, up from 16 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.86% or $9.53 during the last trading session, reaching $205.78. About 9.86 million shares traded or 242.19% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is Migraine Prevention Drug; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN: EC APPROVES REPATHA TO PREVENT HEART ATTACK, STROKE; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN & ALLERGAN GET POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR ABP 980 (BIOSIMI; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD TOTAL SURVIVAL RESULTS; 05/04/2018 – The World’s Best Cyclists Are Coming to California for America’s Only WorldTour Race as the Amgen Tour of California Gets; 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – BRIAN J. DRUKER, A NEW NOMINEE FOR DIRECTOR, WAS ALSO ELECTED

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought 8,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 57,597 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24 million, up from 48,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $4.81 during the last trading session, reaching $243.82. About 1.93M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Et Al holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 38,293 shares. 123,629 are owned by Dana Investment. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel holds 6,640 shares. 26,619 were accumulated by Johnson Inv Counsel. Davis R M holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 6,093 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Incorporated Ma has 0.62% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd Llc has 1.66% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 4,587 shares. First Long Island Limited Company holds 2.88% or 117,437 shares. Van Strum Towne Inc owns 32,012 shares for 4.53% of their portfolio. Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Limited Company invested in 60,087 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 91,472 shares stake. Great Lakes Advsr Lc accumulated 16,282 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 59 were accumulated by Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company. Van Eck Associate reported 212,267 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,719 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Auxier Asset stated it has 87,999 shares. Essex Inv Limited Liability holds 2,500 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Livingston Group Inc Asset (Operating As Southport Management) stated it has 5,168 shares. Perritt Capital Mngmt Inc reported 3,074 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.92% or 118,369 shares. Brinker reported 0.39% stake. Montag A & Assocs Inc reported 22,651 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Gm Advisory Grp Inc has 0.28% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Metropolitan Life Ins Company accumulated 14,356 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd reported 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Co holds 0.44% or 19,004 shares. Btim invested in 1.1% or 327,817 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Com New York reported 180,442 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 1.18 million shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64M.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74B and $1.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 3,562 shares to 61,161 shares, valued at $11.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (EFA) by 76,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,854 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).