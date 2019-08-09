Heritage Investors Management Position in Union Pacific (UNP) Lowered as Valuation Rose; As F5 Networks (FFIV) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Kepos Capital LP Has Raised Holding

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 2,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 36,274 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07 million, down from 38,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $169.7. About 2.30 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 131.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 23,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The hedge fund held 41,643 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.54 million, up from 18,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.23B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $137.41. About 655,676 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Amusements Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 206,216 shares to 13,079 shares, valued at $367,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,796 shares, and cut its stake in Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.46 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74B and $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 24,750 shares to 128,023 shares, valued at $5.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

