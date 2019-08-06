Heritage Investors Management Position In Comcast (CMCSA) Was Increased; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder King Wealth Management Group Trimmed Position by $2.05 Million

King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc sold 10,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 31,670 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02M, down from 42,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $890.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $197. About 33.22M shares traded or 20.95% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 11/05/2018 – One word may explain Warren Buffett’s investment decisions on Apple and Amazon: profit; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES TOOL TO LET MULTIPLE STUDENTS SHARE AN IPAD; 17/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO INTEGRATE MAGAZINE APP TEXTURE INTO APPLE NEWS AND DEBUT ITS OWN PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION OFFERING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple inks deal to buy the `Netflix of magazines’; 04/04/2018 – Financial Post: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 01/05/2018 – Fast Company: Apple Announces Earnings Today Amid Plenty Of Anxiety Over iPhone X Sales; 21/05/2018 – WETM-TV: Police said many people have reported phone calls from people posing as representative from NYSEG and Apple; 23/03/2018 – Business Report: Rumour has it: Apple to debug sneaky Siri

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought 14,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 274,923 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.99 million, up from 260,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $42.07. About 12.03M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 14/03/2018 – Craig Schlagbaum, VP of Indirect Channels of Comcast Business Recognized as 2018 CRN Channel Chief; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY SHR $0.66; QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.62; QTRLY REV $22.79 BLN, UP 10.7 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Expects to Buy Back at Least $5B Class A Common During 2018; 18/05/2018 – necn: #BREAKING: Sources tell NBC News at least 9 dead in Texas HS shooting; 23/05/2018 – Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing a ‘superior’ all-cash bid for Fox assets; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer To Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff Of “New Fox”; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O – COMCAST CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH SKY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE WITH A VIEW TO OBTAINING A FUTURE RECOMMENDATION OF ACQUISITION; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – RESPONSE TO ALL-CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST CORPORATION; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CHARTER, COMCAST AND COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL NATIONAL ADVANCED ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Psagot Invest House Limited reported 0.85% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Global Thematic Partners has 1.12M shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Tru Department has invested 0.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Centurylink Investment Mgmt invested in 17,706 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 150,000 shares. Strategic Services holds 8,416 shares. Montecito Bancshares & Tru reported 5,289 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tower Research Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 78,855 shares. The Texas-based Mediatel Prtnrs has invested 88.81% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). California State Teachers Retirement System owns 8.37M shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Webster Savings Bank N A holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 6,894 shares. Diker Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.21% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Smithfield Tru holds 55,039 shares. The Pennsylvania-based First Bank Tru Communication Of Newtown has invested 0.24% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,048 shares to 241,537 shares, valued at $20.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 7,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,708 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $319.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Tech Ftec (FTEC) by 25,098 shares to 128,052 shares, valued at $7.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Shy (SHY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Holding invested 2.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Andra Ap reported 31,800 shares. Moody Savings Bank Division has 2.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Willis Counsel stated it has 122,600 shares. Moreover, Parsec Mgmt has 3.26% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 269,991 shares. Moreover, Schulhoff & has 0.59% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,823 shares. Gluskin Sheff has 2,925 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ithaka Gru Lc holds 3,450 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Letko Brosseau Associate holds 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,000 shares. Whittier Trust reported 391,549 shares or 2.27% of all its holdings. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 3.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bristol John W invested in 416,259 shares. Mitchell Cap Mngmt has 3.27% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 48,773 shares. Renaissance Grp Inc Ltd reported 3.86% stake. British Columbia Invest Mgmt holds 1.85% or 1.19M shares.

