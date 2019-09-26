Heritage Investors Management Position in American Tower (AMT) Trimmed as Stock Rose; As Gray Television (GTN) Market Value Declined, Darsana Capital Partners LP Has Boosted by $16.00 Million Its Position

Darsana Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 9.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.51 million, up from 8.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $16.19. About 526,211 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 2,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 55,356 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.32 million, down from 57,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $222.04. About 1.68 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold GTN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 83.96 million shares or 2.10% more from 82.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Copper Rock Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 1.21 million shares. Delphi Mgmt Ma holds 0.91% or 61,473 shares. Qvt Lp stated it has 0.57% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 46,562 shares. 850,595 are owned by Amer Fincl Grp. 18,100 are held by Yorktown Mngmt & Rech Incorporated. Horizon Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 32,725 shares. Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has 0.05% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 26,213 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 7.13 million shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. 276 are owned by Next Financial Group Incorporated. M&T Savings Bank owns 13,615 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 79,149 shares stake. Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 128,708 shares. First Tru Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 186,201 shares.

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gray Names General Managers for New Television Stations – GlobeNewswire” on February 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “GRAY SETS DATE FOR FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL – GlobeNewswire” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GRAY COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF RAYCOM MEDIA AND RELATED TRANSACTIONS – GlobeNewswire” published on January 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $204,935 activity. 1,800 shares were bought by HOWELL HILTON H JR, worth $26,568 on Friday, August 9. ROBINSON HARRIETT J also bought $111,525 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) on Monday, August 12.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Tower goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Apartment REITs to Buy Right Now Read Full Article – Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Consider This Before Buying Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) For The 7.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Shareholders Booked A 10% Gain In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.