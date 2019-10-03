Heritage Investors Management Position in American Express Co (AXP) Trimmed by $1.49 Million; Realpage Com (RP) Shareholder Ami Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding as Share Price Declined

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 12,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 228,581 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.22 million, down from 240,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $112.27. About 2.54M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Average Loans for April Were $52.9 Billion; 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AXP, SNBR, AA & more; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Consolidated Expenses $6.9B; 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 16/04/2018 – American Express Co expected to post earnings of $1.71 a share – Earnings Preview

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Realpage Inc Com (RP) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 7,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 199,230 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.73 million, down from 206,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Realpage Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $61.56. About 347,976 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP); 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $2.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 143,637 shares to 435,412 shares, valued at $58.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carbonite Inc Com (NASDAQ:CARB) by 157,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 558,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. RP’s profit will be $29.37 million for 49.65 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 13.49 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 645 shares to 23,093 shares, valued at $25.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 253,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

